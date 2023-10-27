"He's the truth" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand heaps praises on Chelsea summer signing

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer who has made a brilliant start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer joined the west Londoners from Manchester City in the summer in a £42.5 million deal. Many questioned the fee paid for the England U21 international but he's living up to expectations.

The 21-year-old has bagged two goals and as many assists in seven games across competitions for Chelsea. He impressed for Mauricio Pochettino's side in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal on October 21, netting from the penalty spot.

Ferdinand waxed lyrical about the Blues summer signing on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel. The former Manchester United defender said:

"His swag, the way he balls about that pitch for a young kid. He’s the truth.”

City's decision to sell Palmer is looking a questionable one although Pep Guardiola's squad is stocked up with attacking options. The English midfielder also boasts versatility as he can play in central midfield, attacking midfield, on the wing, and as a false 9.

Pochettino has been delighted with the impact Palmer has had on his Chelsea side since his arrival. The Argentine coach talked up the attacker's unpredictability (via The Independent):

“Cole Palmer is a good link player and links with all his teammates. We are giving him a starting position on the right to play in between the lines because he is ready to be unpredictable."

Palmer has also impressed for England U21s, bagging five goals and as many assists in 15 caps. He was part of the Young Lions side that won the European Championships in July.

Gabby Agbonlahor questions former Chelsea star Mason Mount's decision to take Manchester United's No.7 shirt

Mason Mount has made a slow start at Old Trafford.

Gabby Agbonlahor insists Mason Mount isn't the answer for Manchester United and is bemused that he's taken the Red Devils' iconic No.7 shirt. He told talkSPORT:

"I don’t know why he took that number. Of course it does [add to the pressure]. That’s David Beckham’s."

There have been many United legends that have donned the No.7 shirt over the years, including David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Eric Cantona. It's a heavy burden to place on Mount who arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea in the summer.

Agbonlahor added:

"I just don’t know why he took that and I just look at that Manchester United team and is Mason Mount the answer? No.”

Mount, 24, has struggled since joining Manchester United in a £60 million including add-ons deal. He's managed just one assist in seven games across competitions and is struggling to nail down a starting berth in Ten Hag's team.