"He’s so used to that" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal new signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons on-loan Bretford goalkeeper David Raya has settled into life at the Emirates well since arriving this summer. The Gunners signed the Spain international on a loan deal with an option to buy for £27 million next summer.

In the last few weeks, Raya has seemingly taken over as first-choice between the sticks from England international Aaron Ramsdale. He has appeared in Arsenal's last three Premier League games and has been preferred in goal for the UEFA Champions League games, too.

Ahead of his side's weekend clash at home to leaders Manchester City on Sunday (October 8), Arteta said (via TBR):

"Very good around the place with his teammates. He knows London very well. He knows the way we play. He’s so used to that. He knows the league, so exceptionally well.”

In five appearances, Raya has managed three clean sheets, conceded four goals across competitions.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper boasts abundant experience in the English top flight, having appeared 65 times for both Brentford and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see whether Ramsdale can make a case to retake his number-one spot in the coming weeks.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper has made 84 appearances for the Gunners, keeping 31 clean sheets across competitions.

Pundit says Aaron Ramsdale could leave Arsenal after losing starting spot

Aaron Ramsdale

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel reckons Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale will have to leave the Emirates after losing his starting spot to Brentford loanee David Raya.

After starting the first four Premier League games of the season, Ramsdale has found himself behind Raya, who was preferred in goal for the last three league outings.

Addressing the England international's future in north London, Friedel told talkSPORT (via Team Talk):

"I think David Raya was brought in as the new No.1, and Aaron Ramsdale will end up doing what Matt Ryan had to do at the end of last season. He’ll have to leave.

"Ramsdale will be really frustrated, but the good news for him is that he’ll find somewhere to land, and it’ll be a top club."

After joining the Gunners in the summer of 2021 from Sheffield United for £24 million, Ramsdale has been the undisputed first choice between the sticks. He now faces an uncertain future at the Emirates, though.