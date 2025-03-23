"He's useless alone", "Should cook" - Fans pick who should play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's second leg clash vs Denmark

Portugal fans on social media have reacted following a report that Cristiano Ronaldo might be paired with another striker against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on March 23. This comes after manager Roberto Martinez responded to a press briefing question about the same.

During the first leg, Ronaldo was the target man upfront, while Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao were the left and right wingers in attack. However, Ronaldo had a lackluster game and failed to impress.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute to secure a victory for the Danes. Given that the competition entails a two-legged system, Portugal can rewrite their wrongs in the second leg.

While Ronaldo was inefficient in attack, Martinez's comments indicate that Portugal might feature more than one striker in the second leg. Fans took to X to discuss who that striker should be, with one tweeting:

"Same just cristiano can’t play as cf alone play him with jota or ramos he is useless alone up there."

"352 ronaldo with jota in front," another added.

"Two striker system with Ronaldo and Jota upfront," another shared a similar thought.

"Costa Dalot dias veiga Mendes Bernardo Bruno vitinha Neto Ronaldo jota," another said.

"4-4-2 Same lineup just put jota and Ronaldo upfront," a user chimed in.

"What’s your Portugal XI for the second leg against Denmark 🇩🇰 ?" a CR7 fan page added.

"Costa, Bruno, Ronaldo others don't deserve game time," a fan opined.

"This midfield lineup of Fernades, B.Silva and R.Neves with CR7 upfront and D.Costa at the gate,others can change," another fan opined.

"This lineup should cook theoretically," wrote another.

"If Portugal has to win and I don't play, I'll sign it right now" - Cristiano Ronaldo

Denmark v Portugal - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg One - Source: Getty

CR7 has claimed that he would approve a situation where A Selecao gets to win against Denmark and he doesn't feature. This comes as Martinez's side are in dire need of a victory against the Danes in the second leg of the Nations League quarterfinal.

In an interview ahead of the clash, the 40-year-old shared his opinion about the game. He said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"If Portugal has to win and I don't play, I'll sign it right now."

The former Manchester United star remains A Selecao's most deadly attacker going into the clash. CR7 has scored five Nations League goals in this season's edition of the tournament. Only Razvan Marin (6), Erling Haaland (7) and Viktor Gyokeres (9) have more goals to their name.

Ronaldo's presence would be key for A Selecao as they look to overturn the 1-0 deficit and secure a semifinal spot.

