“He’s so weird”, “Wants to leave so bad” – Fans notice ‘awkward’ Lionel Messi reaction during David Beckham and Kylian Mbappe meeting

Fans noticed an awkward reaction from Lionel Messi as he and Kylian Mbappe recently met David Beckham. The two Paris Saint-Germain superstars recently met up with former Parisian player Beckham. However, as Mbappe was greeting Beckham, Messi could be seen looking at the ground.

Hence, fans were left confused about what Messi was doing. They reacted to the incident on Twitter. One of them wrote:

"He wants to leave so bad."

Another claimed:

"He’s so weird, couldn’t be my goat."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans were left baffled by Lionel Messi's reaction during the interaction between Kylian Mbappe and David Beckham:

Emmanuel Petit claimed that both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe should leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe has already established himself as a stalwart in French football. The superstar attacker has broken many records during his time at PSG. However, UEFA Champions League glory has eluded the player so far in his career.

1998 FIFA World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit suggested that Mbappe should leave PSG if he wants to win the competition. Petit recently said (via AS USA):

"He has broken all the records in France. But if he wants to win the Champions League and become the best player in the world and win the Ballon d’Or, I think he should leave PSG."

Petit further spoke about PSG fans criticizing and jeering Messi. Messi has been booed on several occasions by fans at the Parc des Princes in recent times.

Speaking about the incident, Petit said:

“I feel sorry for all those people who are brave enough to criticise Messi. For me, he is football. When he left Barcelona, it was a very big decision for him and his family. It took him months to adapt to Paris, the city and the club."

He added:

"But with everything that happened during the season with the fans and the press, and what happened at the end of last season when he and Neymar were booed, they insulted his family. If I were Messi, I would have left the club immediately. ‘I am not staying. Thanks, but no thanks’.”

In Neymar's absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have led PSG's attack so far this season. The Argentine has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 matches this term. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 35 goals and provided nine assists in 38 matches.

