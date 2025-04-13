"He is a social experiment, I'm convinced", "Sell right now" - Fans slam Chelsea star after 2-2 draw against Ipswich

Chelsea fans on social media have called out Robert Sanchez for his performance in their Premier League game against Ipswich. The Blues registered a 2-2 comeback draw against the Tractor Boys at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 13.

Ad

During the game, Ipswich were the first to open the scoring through Julio Enciso in the 19th minute. The Paraguayan collected a pass from Benjamin Johnson and placed the ball in the back of the net.

In the 30th minute, Johnson connected with a pass from Enciso and directed his header past Sanchez, giving Ipswich a two-goal lead. However, Axel Tuanzebe (46’) attempted to clear a defensive threat but ended up scoring an own goal, which gave Chelsea a lifeline.

Ad

Trending

Jadon Sancho (79’) beautifully curled his strike into the net to restore parity for Chelsea following an assist from Cole Palmer. Thus, the game ended 2-2 as both teams shared the spoils.

In his stint, Sanchez maintained a passing accuracy of 64% (16/25). He made two saves, but registered one goalkeeping error leading to a shot and had a negative goal prevention rate of -0.43 (via Sofascore).

The Spaniard could also be arguably queried for his positioning in the second goal that the Blues conceded during the game. Thus, fans took to X to criticize Sanchez in the game's aftermath, with one tweeting:

Ad

"Sanchez is a social experiment. I’m convinced."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What really is the problem??? Enzo: 5 Chances created Neto: 5 Chances created Madueke: 4 Chances created Palmer: 4 Chances created Our Defense always let us Down, especially SANCHEZ.," another added.

"You have three right backs on the bench but doesn’t start any of them. Sanchez is shit week in and week out yet starts…. Same bullshit every game," a disgruntled fan vented.

Ad

"The difference in the match. They got two point blank chances and converted them with Sanchez not even getting close," another said.

"Sanchez Sell Right Now. Maresca Out right now!! Don't Chalobah will be a right back again. against the disabled team 2X draw. maresca out @todd_boehly @paulwinstanley9 ZIDANE IN!!!," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think both goals we concede, both we can defend better" - Chelsea's head coach on the draw against Ipswich

Chelsea FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Blues' head coach has claimed that the goals that his side conceded against Ipswich were avoidable. He added that his side lost confidence during the game.

Ad

He said (via Football London):

"I think both goals we concede, both we can defend better, but if you analyse both goals, Enzo long ball for the first one and then the second one was a long ball from the keeper. The players lost a little bit of confidence, it was a must-win game. My message at half-time was telling them to react and not continue in the same way. The second-half, we were our team, creating many chances. We were much more dynamic and better."

Chelsea have registered 54 points from 32 Premier League games this season and are ranked fifth in the standings. Maresca's men would have to improve if they intend to secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More