"He should be sold", "Was poor today" - Liverpool fans unhappy with star's performance despite 3-1 win over Sheffield United

Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday (April 4). Still, their fans were not happy with how Ryan Gravenberch played against one of the less formidable teams in the league and took to social media to voice their displeasure.

The Reds continue to stay on top of the English Premier League with 70 points. Arsenal and Manchester City are two and three points behind, respectively, with eight games remaining.

Dutch midfielder Gravenberch played for 60 minutes with a passing accuracy of 85% (28/33) but could not create any chances. He lost two out of two tackles and three out of seven duels. Fans took to X/Twitter to express their opinions.

"Gravenberch was poor today sha," a fan wrote.

"You've spoken the truth. Gravenberch is so poor. He should be sold," another user said.

"Gravenberch should have come off at half time. I'm sorry but the reality is the lad is terrible, don't care if it upsets," a third fan commented.

"Szoboszlai wasn’t bad today. You lot need to allow it. Gravenberch was the one stinking today," a fan said.

"Gravenberch looks right up there with one of Liverpool’s worst signings. Takes an important midfield spot, but looks an absolute passenger in every game. Weak, uncommitted, lazy, lack of self belief, not a great first touch. Get him To Saudi," a user said.

"Naahh. Put back Endo in the line up, and Gravenberch back to subs," wrote another user.

"Sure isn’t football Gravenberch played today," said a fan.

"Robbo must start on Sunday... Gravenberch should be benched forever, I need Endo back ASAP," a user wrote.

"Gravenberch don’t want to get involved and always isolated like a winger," said another user.

"Graven can stay on bench," wrote a fan.

The 21-year-old midfielder has appeared in 34 games across all competitions this season with three goals and two assists. Gravenberch moved to the Reds from Bayern Munich last summer.

Ryan Gravenberch says Liverpool boss helped him 'restore confidence' and 'enjoy football' again

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was the one that brought Ryan Gravenberch to the Reds last summer and the Dutch midfielder had nothing but high praise for the German coach. Gravenberch said Klopp helped him enjoy football again after a struggling season with the Bavarians.

"When I spoke to him, he gave me a warm feeling, like a family, you know? That’s what I missed. I’m very happy he gave me that feeling. I’ve a good connection with the coach. When he has something to say to me about the game, or something else, we just talk with each other. I have a good connection with him. He just gives me confidence, to give me minutes on the pitch again. He just told me: ‘enjoy the game again.’ And that’s what I did. With the minutes, the confidence came back," Ryan Gravenberch told TNT Sports, via Eurosport.

Ryan Gravenberch is under contract with Liverpool through the summer of 2028 and his market value is €35 million.

