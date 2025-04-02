"He was superb today", "Put some respect on his name" - Fans hail Liverpool star for his showing in 1-0 win over Everton

Liverpool fans online have lauded Curtis Jones following their 1-0 Premier League win over Everton on Wednesday (April 2). The Englishman was decent as a makeshift right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Beto appeared to have opened the scoring for Everton in the 22nd minute. However, his goal was disallowed for offside by the VAR. In the 33rd minute, Beto spurned another opportunity to give the visitors the lead as his shot didn't pose any threat to Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jota (57’) broke the deadlock for Liverpool as he buried his shot in the back of the net following a beautiful link-up with Luis Diaz. Jota's goal was enough to secure all three points for the Reds as the game ended 1-0.

In his stint on the pitch, Jones maintained a passing accuracy of 93% (68/73). He registered one interception, accurately delivered four out of seven long balls, and won one out of two ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Fans on X commended the Englishman for his outstanding performance, with one tweeting:

"Can we all agree Curtis Jones was superb today."

"CURTIS JONES… YOU ARE ARE THE SCOUSER IN OUR TEAM 🫵," another added.

"Curtis Jones is a better right back than that Madrid rat 😭😭😭," a fan opined.

"Thought Curtis jones was MOTM for me," another fan opined.

"Curtis Jones MOTM for me, what a performance at rb!," another chimed in.

"Curtis Jones, take a bow mate 🫡❤️," another impressed fan posted.

"Put some respect on CURTIS JONES' name🤫," wrote another.

"There is an offside goal" - David Moyes on Liverpool's goal against Everton

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Everton manager David Moyes has claimed that Jota's goal in his side's 1-0 loss to Liverpool should have been ruled out. He said he doesn't understand why the goal wasn't ruled out for offside.

In an interview after the game against the Reds, Moyes shared his thoughts about Jota's goal. He told Sky Sports (via DaveOCKOP's X handle):

"There is an offside goal, which they get. That is the difference in the game tonight. The players behind Tarkowski interfere with him clearing it. It's a clear offside, a very easy decision to give! I can't understand any reason that would not be given offside, none at all."

The Reds remain at the top of the Premier League standings with 73 points from 30 games. They are 12 points above Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who are second on the table.

