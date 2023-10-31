"He threw himself to the ground” - Arsenal legend accuses Manchester City star of diving in 3-0 Manchester United win 

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljunberg has lambasted Manchester City star Rodri for diving in his side's 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, October 29.

The Cityzens put on a dominant performance against the Red Devils at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the encounter with his penalty in the first half.

Rasmus Hojlund pulled Rodri by his shirt in Manchester United's box during a free kick in the 25th minute. Manchester City were awarded a spot-kick, causing controversy as the contact seemed rather light.

Ljunberg has now accused the Spanish midfielder of going down intentionally, highlighting his weight. The former Arsenal midfielder told Viaplay (as quoted by Football.London):

"I don’t like that sort of thing. Maybe he [Hojlund] does touch him with his arm, but Rodri weighs 90 kilograms. He threw himself to the ground.”

Haaland had the opportunity to score a second moments before the half-time whistle but his header was saved emphatically by Andre Onana. The Norwegian forward, however, did not fail to score his second header three minutes after the break and grab his brace.

He was involved in yet another goal for Manchester City, setting up Phil Foden's 80th-minute striker and ending an exceptional outing for the clinical striker.

Meanwhile, Arsenal witnessed goals galore as they put on a similar performance over the weekend. The Gunners secured a 5-0 victory over Sheffield United at the Emirates the day before Manchester City's derby win.

Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick in the encounter while Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu got on the scoresheet as well.

"I think they'll win the league" - Jamie Carragher backs Manchester City to beat Arsenal in title race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City will retain their crown this season. The pundit claims that Arsenal have not had as good a start to the current season as they did last term.

He also predicts a bleak campaign for Liverpool, insisting that the Reds are not title contenders this term. The Englishman said on Sky Sports (as quoted by Football.London):

"I think they'll win the league comfortably this season, I do! I don't think Liverpool are quite ready to mount a serious challenge. Arsenal, of course did that last season. Even though they've made a good start, I don't think they are playing as well as this time last season, so I don't think everything is 100 per cent there."

The Gunners are currently ahead of City this season, although they are level on points. The north London outfit are in second place in the league standings, having scored one more goal (23) than their third-placed title rivals.