“He was very uncertain for the match” – PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirms Kylian Mbappe wasn’t fully fit for Nice clash

In the aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) commanding 2-0 triumph over OGC Nice, head coach Christophe Galtier revealed that Kylian Mbappe wasn't fully fit. The vibrant French international was notably subdued against Nice, failing to impose himself on proceedings.

Even when opportunities arose to impact the game, he appeared bereft of his usual dynamism and was unable to make the most of any chances that came his way. One instance that clearly showcased Mbappe's subdued display was his misfire in front of an open goal in the game's dying embers.

Jan @FutbolJan10 In the last few matches Messi played so many great passes to Mbappe but Kylian couldn't convert one of those chances. But PSG fans (Ultras) boo Messi although he is clearly their best player in this season... In the last few matches Messi played so many great passes to Mbappe but Kylian couldn't convert one of those chances. But PSG fans (Ultras) boo Messi although he is clearly their best player in this season... https://t.co/xMv7CWVs5r

When asked by the press about Kylian Mbappe's poor showing, Galtier explained:

“Kylian played his 51st or 52nd match tonight. It’s normal that he’s sometimes less good. Yesterday he cut his training session short very early on and he was very uncertain for the match. I don’t think he played at full strength, but he wanted to be on the pitch, to be with the team at a difficult time. That shows a mindset as well, a certain solidarity."

PSG Chief @psg_chief 🏿‍♂️ What a miss by Mbappe🏿‍♂️ What a miss by Mbappe 🙆🏿‍♂️

The revelation of the 24-year-old's fitness status offers some explanation for his drab performance at the Allianz Riviera. PSG supporters will undoubtedly be hoping that their talismanic striker is back to full fitness for their next outing.

Mbappe's absence, even in a diminished capacity, is keenly felt by the Parisiens, who rely heavily on his prodigious talents to spearhead their attack. For the forward, the upcoming days will likely involve efforts to return him to peak condition as soon as possible.

Kylian Mbappe has spoken with the PSG hierarchy – Christophe Galtier

In a recent turn of events, PSG's Kylian Mbappe has stirred up controversy after recently disassociating himself from a promotional campaign with the club.

The campaign update released by PSG featured heavily on Mbappe, prompting the Frenchman to express his annoyance on his Instagram handle.

Following a period of uncertainty, head coach Christophe Galtier told the media that the club's owners have had a word with Mbappe (via Football Espana):

“I know there have been many discussions between the management and Kylian. The incident is cleared up. The president has come to see us and spoke in the dressing room. Everything that was said stays there. But it was important that the president was here to talk.”

This recent controversy has brought to the forefront the complexities surrounding the use of footballers' images for promotional purposes.

Poll : 0 votes