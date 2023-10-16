"He has a vision that I think is of superlative quality" - National team manager lauds Manchester United star, claims he's a 'dream' to work with

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has heaped praise on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, saying that the 28-year-old is a manager's dream player.

The Portuguese side booked a berth in the 2024 UEFA Euros after they defeated Slovakia on Saturday, October 14. Fernandes recorded two assists and helped Selecao das Quinas win the match 3-2. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar brace, the United captain was the Player of the Match.

Talking about the former Sporting CP midfielder, Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez said that Fernandes is a key player in their line-up. The former Belgium boss claimed that Bruno Fernandes can adapt to the playing style of other footballers and he also offers tactical flexibility to the team.

Martinez said (via Cabine Sport):

"He needs training to understand the idea of the game. A player who has seven assists is an intelligent player. He adapts to the qualities of his teammates and offers a lot of tactical flexibility."

"For a coach, Bruno Fernandes is a dream. He is a player who only needs one training session to understand the idea of the game."

Martinez further said that the Portuguese midfielder's in-match execution and vision are also top-level. Fernandes has made 10 appearances for Manchester United across competitions this season, recording two goals and two assists.

Manchester United failed to sign French defender in the summer transfer window: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United wanted to sign Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard in the summer but the deal couldn't go through.

After United failed to sign the Frenchman, he moved to Inter Milan from Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of £25 million. Pavard has made six appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri so far.

Manchester United, meanwhile, spent almost £200 million to complete the signing of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Mason Mount in the summer.

Despite the big signings, the Red Devils have failed to get a favorable start to the season. The Red Devils currently sit in the 10th spot in the Premier League with four wins in eight games.

They will next lock horns against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 21.