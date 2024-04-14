"He will go to Arsenal" - Pundit makes incredible transfer claim involving Premier League superstar

Jamie O'Hara has made an incredible claim about Bruno Guimaraes, stating that the midfielder could potentially join Arsenal from Newcastle United.

Because of their financial difficulties in accordance with Financial Fair Play standards, the Magpies may need to think about selling a few important players. According to reports from The Sun (via HITC) selling players like Guimaraes - who is reportedly valued at £33.3 million - might be able to ease some of these financial strains.

In a talkSPORT episode, O'Hara made his forecast, speculating that the Gunners may make a bid for the Premier League superstar. Fellow pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor had asked if Newcastle were willing to sell Alexander Isak (via HITC):

“How much will you sell Isak for? I think Villa are interested as well. How much will he go for?"

O'Hara responded to the Isak question, but also noted that Bruno Guimaraes moving to North London was certain:

"We will give you £60 million for him. We will take him off your hands. Bruno will go to Arsenal as well, just letting you know. You have to regroup next season. You will stay up.”

Arsenal aren't the only team interested in Guimaraes. Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are also considering the Brazilian international, who was outstanding at Lyon in the past.

Because of his on-field abilities, he is in high demand. The 26-year-old midfielder has racked up 31 matches for the Magpies this season, scoring four goals and providing six assists from the center of the park.

Mikel Arteta discusses Kai Havertz impressing at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has spoken about Kai Havertz, who has been leaving a big impression in North London as a striker. The former Chelsea man has made significant contributions to their title race for the Premier League. In his last seven games, he has scored five goals and provided four assists.

In a press conference, Arteta emphasized Havertz's adaptability, stating (via GOAL):

"The first convo I had with him I told him what my idea was and how he could impact the team. He’s got the capacity to adapt. If he’s feeling good, sometimes it’s about who he’s surrounded by rather than the position. I wouldn’t say he’s more comfortable as a nine. He did very similar as an eight."

Havertz moved from Chelsea to Arsenal for £65 million, which raised concerns at the Emirates Stadium, due to his poor form at Stamford Bridge. He did have a difficult start to the season, but he has now settled into a groove and is a key member of their squad.

