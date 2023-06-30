“He will pay for his crimes against Messi” – Fans react hilariously as Christophe Galtier is taken into police custody over racism row

Fans reacted humorously as Christophe Galtier, who managed Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested amidst a burgeoning racism scandal. Due to events that took place during his tenure at Nice, Galtier has been summoned by police to address accusations of racial and religious discrimination.

His son John Valovic too is ensnarled in the drama, having been detained by authorities. According to GOAL, the police now have 24 hours (from the morning of June 30) to either press charges and make the arrest official, or release the duo.

The accusations against the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager are steep, alleging "discrimination based on an alleged race or membership of a religion." Galtier could face charges of uttering discriminatory, racist, and Islamophobic slurs during his one-season stint leading Nice in the 2021-22 season.

The revelation of his arrest on Twitter spurred a torrent of hilarious reactions from fans. Here's a glimpse of their tweets in response to the news:

Lionel Messi has left PSG, and Galtier looks set to leave

While Galtier is now playing the waiting game to see if any further action will be taken against him, his current club, PSG, are considering cutting ties early. It is also believed that former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique will be hired as his potential successor.

Just a month back, the PSG manager made a definitive statement about Lionel Messi's future. He confirmed that the forward would wave goodbye to the club as the season concluded with their final clash against Clermont Foot.

In the aftermath of this announcement, speculation was rife with Messi linked to an array of possible moves. Options lay in the sun-soaked sands of Saudi Arabia, a nostalgic return to Barcelona, or across the pond to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Eventually, Messi chose Inter Miami, a club that's now also home to another big name in Sergio Busquets. While he was not interested in the deal offered by Al-Hilal and the Saudi kingdom, Barcelona - where he had his heart on a return - were not forthcoming with a proposal.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is slated to make his debut with his new MLS side against Cruz Azul on July 21. The eagerly-awaited clash will unfold at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

