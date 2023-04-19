"He has won everything" - Emmanuel Petit picks ideal candidate to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti would be the perfect manager for Chelsea. However, the Frenchman remains doubtful of whether the Italian manager will return to Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti addressed his former side's poor form last week prior to Madrid's first-leg Champions League clash against the Blues. The Italian manager ruled out the possibility of returning to the Premier League with his former club while wishing interim Blues manager Frank Lampard the very best.

The West London outfit are currently searching for a permanent manager, with names like Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann linked with the job.

Despite Ancelotti's comments, Petit stated that he would still love to see the Italian return to Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman told DAZN:

“There are so many managers linked with Chelsea. Every day you open the newspapers, then you hear it on the radio and the television that there are five or six different managers in the frame."

He added:

"I would love to see Carlo Ancelotti apply for the Chelsea job, but he said last week that he won't come back to England, he won't come back to Chelsea. Maybe he's a bit tired. He has won everything. Maybe he's very close to retirement, I have no idea.”

Apart from the aforementioned names, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked with the club. However, Nagelsmann and Enrique are said to be the favorites among the candidates (via CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs).

"I always put that in my contract" - Arsene Wenger slams Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after dressing room visit

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly visited the team's dressing room to deliver a pep-talk prior to the Blues' UCL quarterfinal second leg against Real Madrid.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lambasted the American businessman for his antics. He also urged the next Chelsea manager to include a special clause in his contract.

Wenger said on beIN Sports (via The Sun):

"I always put that in my contract. The advice I give to young coaches when they make contracts, I say make what is important for you, put that clearly in your contract that you are the only one. Nobody can buy a player without your agreement, nobody can interfere with the team, and you are solely responsible for managing the team."

He added:

"If I’m paid to motivate the team, to manage the team, I do not want somebody else to do my job. It happened many times where the president goes into the dressing room and doesn’t talk well at all, but the team wins because it’s a good team, he thinks after it’s because he spoke to them. It’s not always a consequence of their speech, most of the time it’s the quality of the team."

Boehly's speech did not produce the desired outcome as Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the second leg on 18 April. The Blues were knocked out of the Champions League as a result after a 4-0 loss on aggregate.

