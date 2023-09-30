“He has zero IQ,” “Ridiculously selfish” – Manchester United fans slam 25-year-old for playing like ‘trash’ in 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans slammed Marcus Rashford on X (formerly Twitter) after he failed to have an impact during the Red Devils' 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace today (September 30).

Erik ten Hag and Co. failed to take forward the momentum of their 3-0 win against Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 27. The Eagles took a shock lead at Old Trafford in the 25th minute via Joachim Andersen's goal from an Eberechi Eze free-kick.

Manchester United went close to equalizing in the second half through Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. However, Crystal Palace displayed great resilience in defense and were able to secure all three points.

United fans blasted Marcus Rashford for another dismal performance. The 25-year-old offered very little offensively and went the whole game without registering any shots on goal. He also had a pass accuracy of just 79 percent, had zero accurate crosses, and lost four duels.

The England international was moved to the right wing in the second half but failed to have an impact there as well. He was eventually substituted in the 77th minute for Christian Eriksen.

One fan wrote:

"Marcus Rashford has is so trash, with 80% possession he’s received the ball more than any of our attacker and every time he’s wasted it by bad execution or dead decision making."

Another fan posted:

"Marcus Rashford is a BIG problem for Manchester United. I’ve said for years, he has 0 IQ. He is so ridiculously selfish. He doesn’t pass. He takes a shot from anywhere he can. He can’t beat a man. Runs into defenders. He isn’t [among] top 20 wingers in world football. They provide."

Other reactions can be viewed below:

"Every chance we create is ruined by Marcus Rashford. Every. F**king. Chance. So irritating to watch him play, but even more irritating to see people find excuses for him. 400k per week to play like Gabriel Obertan."

Rashford has had a poor start to the season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in eight appearances in all competitions. He will be hoping to get back to his 2022-23 form as Manchester United are currently 10th in the Premier League with just nine points from seven games.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester United's abysmal start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at home. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Red Devils dominated possession, controlling the ball 78 percent of the play. They completed a mammoth 734 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, Palace had 22 percent of the ball and registered 219 passes with an accuracy of 66 percent.

Erik ten Hag's men looked more threatening in attack as well, landing a total of 19 shots with four being on target. On the other hand, the Eagles had eight shots in total, with just two being on target. However, Manchester United failed to make the most of their possession and were not prolific enough to get back into the game.