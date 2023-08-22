“He’s a b***h” – Erik ten Hag blasted by YouTuber as he makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim after Manchester United’s Tottenham defeat 

YouTuber AA9skillz has taken shots at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. He also backed Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed the Dutchman wants to be the center of attention and does not like to be called out by players.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Saturday, August 19, leaving them 12th on the table after two Premier League matches. Pape Matar Sarr scored the first goal of the match in the second half with Lisandro Martinez's own goal sealing the game in the 83rd minute.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AA9skillz stated that Ronaldo was right to call out Erik ten Hag. He said:

"You know what the problem is with Ten Hag, he's a b***h. Because you know Ronaldo was in there calling people out, but Ten Hag didn't like it because he wanted it to be about him. Ronaldo was calling people out for sure and Ten Hag didn't like it because he wanted to be the centre of attention. He wanted to be the one calling people out and he didn't like the other players doing it."

Manchester United have not been at their best in the first two matches of the league season. They edged out a 1-0 win at Old Trafford against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener, with the away side missing out on a controversial penalty call.

Cristiano Ronaldo was right about Erik ten Hag, claims Piers Morgan

UK TV personality Piers Morgan has constantly criticized Erik ten Hag since the Manchester United manager decided to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench last season. He believes that the Dutchman has not managed to get the club to another level.

After the defeat to Tottenham last weekend, Morgan once again took to social media to take shots at the manager. He called for the Manchester United fans to 'wake up' and wrote:

"At some point, United fans will wake up from their collective deluded coma and realise Ronaldo was 100% right about Ten Hag. The bloke's a dud."

Manchester United next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at home. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is at Al Nassr, and they have lost both their matches this league season so far.