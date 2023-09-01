“Hey Sergio, F**k off” – Manchester United star set for awkward reunion with Sergio Reguilon after old bust-up 

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for an awkward reunion with fullback Sergio Reguilon, with the left-back reportedly close to joining the Red Devils. The Spaniard is seemingly set for a Old Trafford move on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur after an agreement was reported between the two clubs by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In 2021, Maguire and Reguilon were involved in a heated moment when Tottenham hosted Manchester United. The Red Devils walked out 3-1 winners after making a stunning comeback in the second half.

Manchester Evening News (MEN) reporter Samuel Luckhurst stated that Magiure was not happy with Reguilon during the match and said, "Hey Sergio, f**k off" after an interaction. The duo are now set to share the dressing room for the season, with the left-back likely to play more games than the Englishman.

Reguilon is yet to be officially announced, but has trained with the Red Devils, as per MEN.

Erik ten Hag told he is making a mistake with Harry Maguire by former Manchester United striker

Former Manchester United striker Alan Smith has sent a warning to Erik ten Hag. He believes that Harry Maguire is still a valuable asset and should have been given more chances at the club.

He was talking to Gambling Zone when he said:

"Realistically I think Harry Maguire knows he's not going to play every game, he's probably come to terms with that. But I think it will be up to Harry if he stays or goes. I suspect Ten Hag doesn't want him to go because to go close you want those type of people at your club. He could play 20 games and be really consistent."

He added:

"When he first came there was a lot of pressure after that price tag to give him the armband anyway, and both pressures must have been difficult for him. It might help him to release some pressure if he stays. You look at other clubs, and to compete you need four class centre-backs to compete or at least three. He's probably got a bigger part to play than people think. If they want to win the league and be successful in Europe they will need strength in depth. It will be up to Maguire if he needs first-team football every week."

Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy armband this summer with Bruno Fernandes taking over. The Manchester United defender was close to joining West Ham United, but reportedly rejected the move after he failed to reach an exit agreement with the Red Devils.