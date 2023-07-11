"His career has sort of stalled a bit" - Pundit urges Manchester United star to join Scottish club this summer

Former Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has urged Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek to move to the Scottish side this summer.

Van de Beek has had an abysmal time since joining the Red Devils from Ajax for £40 million in 2020. He has barely featured for the club, making just 60 appearances, contributing two goals and two assists.

The Dutch midfielder is now expected to leave Manchester United this summer. As per 90min, the likes of Celtic, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Sevilla, and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing him this summer.

Neil Lennon reckons that Van de Beek might be able to revive his career at Celtic but admitted that a deal would involve a 'lot of work'. Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show, he said (via Sports Mole):

"Possibly – his career has sort of stalled a bit. He was outstanding for Ajax the season they got to the semi-finals of the Champions League in that really good young Ajax team. He went to United and it didn't work out and he went on loan to Everton and that didn't work out either. So he needs a kick-start and maybe Celtic is that place for him."

He added:

"He's certainly shown he's got the pedigree and you never lose it, you just sometimes lose your confidence or your hunger and lose your way a little bit. Players of that calibre just need a restart and maybe he's thinking Celtic might be that place to go but I mean, there's a lot of work to be done in a deal involving that."

Lennon stated that if a deal for the Manchester United midfielder does happen, it will likely be on a season-long loan:

"He'll be on huge money, let's not beat around the bush here. Realistically, if you're talking about [Scott] McTominay, [Kieran] Tierney or Van de Beek, it'll probably be a loan and Celtic making a contribution towards the wages."

Van de Beek made just 10 appearances across competitions for Manchester United last season, having suffered a serious knee injury.

Manchester United interested in French defender approved by Erik ten Hag

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are interested in signing AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

Romano reported that the Red Devils have been speaking to the French defender for a few weeks now. However, they are yet to make their approach formal with AS Monaco, with no bid submitted so far.

Newcastle United are also interested in signing Disasi and are expected to open talks with Monaco soon.

The 25-year-old helped Monaco keep 10 clean sheets in 49 appearances across competitions. He joined the club from Stade Reims in 2020 and has since made 129 appearances and also contributed 12 goals and four assists.

As per Romano, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has approved a potential move for Disasi.

