"His feet aren’t quick enough" - Kevin Campbell criticizes Arsenal star who 'hasn't been the same' in recent weeks

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell believes Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka has fallen off the mark going forward recently. The former England striker is concerned that the Swiss midfielder is fatigued and has lacked attacking output as compared to the start of the season.

Campbell said on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel (via HITC):

“We’ve seen Xhaka play better with Partey for a lot longer, we get that. At the end of the day though, Xhaka, as an attacking force, hasn’t been the same. He’s getting caught on the ball and his feet aren’t quick enough most of the time."

Comparing Xhaka to iconic Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, the Englishman added:

"As we mentioned about Vieira, he’s making the difference at the top end of the pitch, Xhaka is more ponderous than Vieira. Over this period it can happen and that’s why you have Vieira there to make the difference.”

Xhaka has registered 24 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season, recording eight goal contributions. The Swiss has played over 2000 minutes across these games, which is a testament to his importance to Mikel Arteta's side.

While he started the season off well in terms of goal contributions, Xhaka's output has declined in recent games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had an exceptional 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Gunners sit atop the league table and have a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

The north London outfit are in pole position to lift the trophy this season.

"Arsenal have got to win" - Paul Merson urges Gunners to secure all three points in Everton clash

Arsenal's game in hand over Manchester City will see them lock horns with Everton in what could be a pivotal moment in the title race. The Gunners and City have been fighting tooth and nail this season, with Pep Guardiola's side attempting to defend the title.

A win against the Toffees at the Emirates on March 1 would see the north London outfit move five points clear of the Cityzens. Gunners legend Paul Merson has urged his former side to secure all three points in the encounter. The Englishman wrote in his column for Sky Sports:

“Arsenal have got to win on Wednesday against Everton, which is their game in hand and can move them five points clear. You’ve got to make that game in hand count, that’s the name of the game. They should beat Bournemouth on Saturday and then you’re at least five points clear with 12 games to go – it’s in your hands.”

The north London side will face a struggling Everton side, who sit 18th in the Premier League table.

