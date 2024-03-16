"His influence is obvious" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails Real Madrid summer signing's impact

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Real Madrid summer signing Jude Bellingham ahead of their blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarterfinal next month.

Bellingham, 20, has made a rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Borussia Dortmund on a reported €103 million transfer. The Englishman has bagged 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions.

That incldues a league-leading 16 goals (and four assists) in 22 games in La Liga, where Los Blancos are seven points clear at the top with 10 games to go. Meanwhile, they have also fared well in the Champions League - going unbeaten in eight games - but face a tough challenge up next against holders City.

Cityzens boss Guardiola has no qualms to admit the threat of Bellingham, saying as per ESPN, while highligting the 'challenge' of facing Los Blancos:

"(Bellingham's) impact has been massive. It's a different team from last season. His influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it.

"Facing Real Madrid is always a tough challenge, nobody can deny it. They are an exceptional club, and in this competition they can control many things with the experience they have in the past.

Fancing his side's chances against the record 14-time champions, the Spaniard added:

"Like last season there will be moments for them and moments for us. The longer we can keep our moments, we'll be closer. We'll try to do a good performance in Madrid, and then here, with our people, do it again."

The first leg is at the Bernabeu on April 9 before the return at the Etihad eight days later.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester City?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are in the midst of fabulous campaigns. While Los Blancos are well clear atop La Liga, the Cityzens only trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by a point with 10 games to go.

Both sides have also fared well in Europe - going unbeaten - with Manchester City winning all their eight games. The Cityzens - riding a 21-game unbeaten streak across competitions - will next be in action at home to Newcastle United on Saturday (March 16) in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos also have domestic assignments this weekend, taking on Osasuna away in La Liga on Saturday as they seek their second league title in three years.