"His reaction was very naive" – Frank Lebouef slams 'immature' Chelsea star for performance in 4-1 loss against Manchester United

In the wake of a devastating 4-1 trouncing by Manchester United, ex-Chelsea stalwart Frank Lebouef has spared no criticism for Wesley Fofana. The 22-year-old sensation plucked from Leicester for a cool £70 million last summer, has yet to rise to his potential, appearing a mere 18 times in a season punctuated by injuries.

Only criticisms could have gone to Fofana on Thursday night after his rash decision in the penalty area handed United a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Blues, caught on the back foot, were ultimately outmatched and fell 4-1 in an upsetting display.

Lebouef, holding nothing back, shared his views with ESPN TV, his disappointment palpable (via Daily Mail):

"I still want to believe that I’m not wrong, and he will rectify the trajectory in his career. He has everything he needs to be one of the best centre backs, but he needs to grow."

Fofana's blunder that led to the decisive penalty earned him a further rebuke from Lebouef. The former Chelsea centre back drew attention to Fofana's immaturity, saying:

"His frustration today when he was nutmegged by Bruno Fernandes, his reaction was very naive. It was immature and he has to react better. Hopefully everything is going to be erased and banished very soon. If he carries on like that, he can dramatically damage his career, that’s for sure."

The woes Fofana faces are, unfortunately, a snapshot of Chelsea's season in totality. The Blues find themselves languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table with only one match to salvage what remains of their reputation.

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge

The troubled waters at the Bridge deepen as interim manager Frank Lampard confesses to gaining scant wisdom in his second stint at the helm of the club. The iconic former player-turned-gaffer admits that his second tenure at Stamford Bridge has taught him little and, worryingly, appears to be grappling with his managerial challenges.

After the 4-1 loss, he admittedly candidly (via Daily Mail):

"If you ask me what I have learned in this short period, in terms of coaching, not so much. I think that if we have not got that base of things, then formations are not as important."

So far, Lampard has failed again to lead the charge at the Bridge, with his time as interim manager set to come to an end. While he was hired to provide the spark for the Blues, as they have struggled to find goals this season, that spark has been elusive so far. Speaking about the situation, he revealed:

"A lot of the plus points you gain are about what is the team fighting for, can you find that extra bit? And we haven't found that as a collective, the results say so."

Chelsea are set to close out their turbulent season against Newcastle, a team that has already stamped their ticket to the Champions League next season. As the Blues face this formidable challenge on Sunday, both Lampard and his squad will be expected to muster every ounce of fight left in them.

