"History never died" - Twitter explodes as Rashford secures incredible late comeback win for Manchester United against Man City

Twitter erupted as Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United secure a stunning comeback win over city rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on 14 January.

City substitute Jack Grealish scored the first goal of the game at Old Trafford in the 60th minute.

Bruno Fernandes, however, equalized for the Red Devils in the 78th minute. The goal was mired in controversy as Rashford was offside in the build-up but was adjudged not to have interfered with play.

Rashford made it 2-1 for United soon after. The Englishman, who put in a stellar performance against Pep Guardiola's team, netted in the 82nd minute of the match.

It was a much improved performance from Erik ten Hag's team after they were hammered 6-3 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad. With the win, United are now only a point away from second-placed Manchester City.

The Red Devils have won nine straight games for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

They have made an exemplary comeback this season. After the opening two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford, United were languishing at the bottom of the table.

However, their resurgence has been fantastic. Ten Hag's team are now in the race for the Premier League title after their win in the Manchester derby.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Rashford and Fernandes completed a comeback win for Manchester United:

Bastian Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger 🏼 Keep going, #MUNMCI A lot of improvements since #ManchesterDerby in October! Great to see that the ten Hag system is bearing fruit🏼 Keep going, @ManUtd A lot of improvements since #ManchesterDerby in October! Great to see that the ten Hag system is bearing fruit 👏🏼 Keep going, @ManUtd! #MUNMCI

Utkarsh Kumar Singh @utkarshkrsingh7

This is Manchester United

#ManchesterDerby Giving up was Never an Option.This is Manchester United Giving up was Never an Option.This is Manchester United#ManchesterDerby

Ancestor 👳 @Legit_ahmed Rashford showing Martial how to play the Number 9 position #ManchesterDerby Rashford showing Martial how to play the Number 9 position #ManchesterDerby

Craig Lumsden @lumsdengolf Getting rid of Ronaldo is the best thing that's happened to Man United in years! #ManchesterDerby Getting rid of Ronaldo is the best thing that's happened to Man United in years! #ManchesterDerby

CT (HNIC) @ctsar_ct Bruno Fernandes goal is clearly an offside call. Even though Rashford didn't touch the ball, he made an attempt on it which automatically puts him in-play. The Premier League is full of double standards!! It's crazy how the application of the rule differ in every game Bruno Fernandes goal is clearly an offside call. Even though Rashford didn't touch the ball, he made an attempt on it which automatically puts him in-play. The Premier League is full of double standards!! It's crazy how the application of the rule differ in every game

Adam @AdamJoseph____



#MUFC | #MUNMCI Bruno Fernandes is my Manchester United Captain. Bruno Fernandes is my Manchester United Captain.#MUFC | #MUNMCI

JoxTox @JoxTox Good to see Bruno Fernandes fully recovered from the injury he mysteriously sustained just after Man Utd went ahead. Good to see Bruno Fernandes fully recovered from the injury he mysteriously sustained just after Man Utd went ahead.

B/R Football @brfootball MARCUS RASHFORD IS THAT GUY RIGHT NOW MARCUS RASHFORD IS THAT GUY RIGHT NOW https://t.co/0q8S5kjehH

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Dr Marcus Rashford MBE Rashford equals Manchester United's record of scoring in SEVEN consecutive home games. Historic.Dr Marcus Rashford MBE Rashford equals Manchester United's record of scoring in SEVEN consecutive home games. Historic.Dr Marcus Rashford MBE 🔥 https://t.co/wMEDLM7Oyk

SuperSport Football ⚽️ @SSFootball



#MUNMCI Marcus Rashford becomes the first United player to score in nine #PL matches in a row at Old Trafford since Dennis Viollet in 1959 Marcus Rashford becomes the first United player to score in nine #PL matches in a row at Old Trafford since Dennis Viollet in 1959 🔴#MUNMCI https://t.co/4StlfpzYVI

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Marcus Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score in seven consecutive appearances (all competitions) since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2008. Golden. 7 - Marcus Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score in seven consecutive appearances (all competitions) since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2008. Golden. https://t.co/fXGhvABKPR

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



He is on fire. Marcus Rashford has scored in 9 consecutive home games for Manchester United, the first player to do this since Dennis Viollet in 1959.He is on fire. Marcus Rashford has scored in 9 consecutive home games for Manchester United, the first player to do this since Dennis Viollet in 1959.He is on fire. 🔥 https://t.co/g8qEso10ZI

B/R Football @brfootball MANCHESTER UNITED WIN THE MANCHESTER DERBY MANCHESTER UNITED WIN THE MANCHESTER DERBY 🔴 https://t.co/mXbnSqsI3h

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5



I LOVE THIS CLUB MAN



#ManchesterDerby Wow the scenes right now at Old TraffordI LOVE THIS CLUB MAN Wow the scenes right now at Old Trafford 💥⚽️I LOVE THIS CLUB MAN #ManchesterDerby https://t.co/lHsVqZBnby

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City.



ERIK TEN HAG WINS THE MANCHESTER DERBY! FT: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City.ERIK TEN HAG WINS THE MANCHESTER DERBY! https://t.co/V9rGSOVg7E

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE WON THE DERBY MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE WON THE DERBY 🔥 https://t.co/bcsaJnST00

Marcus Rashford has been sensational for Manchester United this season

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

While Manchester United's return to form has been a team effort, one particular player who has led the charge is Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is currently in the best form of his career and is one of the most lethal forwards in the world right now.

United's number 10 has now scored 16 goals and provided six assists for Manchester United this season in 26 games. Club legend Paul Scholes recently said that the 25-year-old could emulate the impact that Cristiano Ronaldo had for the club. He said on BT Sport (via Euro Sport):

“He’s done it for a shorter period of time, can he go on? A new manager has helped with a bit more discipline. We saw what happened a few weeks ago and he knows he can’t do that. The way he’s going, he has become a match winner. Not yet like Cristiano, it’s too early to say but I think there is potential there.”

