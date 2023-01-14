"History never died" - Twitter explodes as Rashford secures incredible late comeback win for Manchester United against Man City

Twitter erupted as Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United secure a stunning comeback win over city rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on 14 January.
City substitute Jack Grealish scored the first goal of the game at Old Trafford in the 60th minute.
Bruno Fernandes, however, equalized for the Red Devils in the 78th minute. The goal was mired in controversy as Rashford was offside in the build-up but was adjudged not to have interfered with play.
Rashford made it 2-1 for United soon after. The Englishman, who put in a stellar performance against Pep Guardiola's team, netted in the 82nd minute of the match.
It was a much improved performance from Erik ten Hag's team after they were hammered 6-3 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad. With the win, United are now only a point away from second-placed Manchester City.
The Red Devils have won nine straight games for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.
They have made an exemplary comeback this season. After the opening two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford, United were languishing at the bottom of the table.
However, their resurgence has been fantastic. Ten Hag's team are now in the race for the Premier League title after their win in the Manchester derby.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Rashford and Fernandes completed a comeback win for Manchester United:
Marcus Rashford has been sensational for Manchester United this season
While Manchester United's return to form has been a team effort, one particular player who has led the charge is Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is currently in the best form of his career and is one of the most lethal forwards in the world right now.
United's number 10 has now scored 16 goals and provided six assists for Manchester United this season in 26 games. Club legend Paul Scholes recently said that the 25-year-old could emulate the impact that Cristiano Ronaldo had for the club. He said on BT Sport (via Euro Sport):
“He’s done it for a shorter period of time, can he go on? A new manager has helped with a bit more discipline. We saw what happened a few weeks ago and he knows he can’t do that. The way he’s going, he has become a match winner. Not yet like Cristiano, it’s too early to say but I think there is potential there.”
