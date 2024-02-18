"Hojlund is a special talent", "Casemiro, it's time to join Inter Miami" - Fans react as Manchester United defeat Luton Town 2-1 in PL fixture

Manchester United secured their fourth successive Premier League win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, February 18, with a scoreline of 2-1. The Red Devils were thoroughly efficient at both ends of the pitch for most of the encounter as they claimed all three points against the newly promoted side.

Erik ten Hag's side came into the match full of confidence, thanks to their late win over top-four rivals Aston Villa last week.

Kenilworth Road has been a difficult place to go to for the top-sides in the Premier League this season. Arsenal (4-3), Manchester City (2-1), and Chelsea (3-2) barely managed to pick up wins at the ground, while Liverpool were lucky to escape with a point.

The Red Devils hit their hosts with an early blitz with a brace from Rasmus Hojlund (1' and 7'). They had several standout performers, including the 21-year-old striker, who became the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League matches.

Manchester United fans were elated with the win, but raised some concerns about the team's performance as they conceded 22 shots against the 17th placed team in the league. They took to X to share their thoughts after the game:

"Should have won by 3 r 4 but a win is a win and on to Fulham on Saturday..Hojlund is a special talent but Kobbie Mainoo is our BEST MIDFIELDER another brilliant performance."

"Casemiro, it's time to join Inter Miami."

See more reactions from X below:

Red-hot Hojlund continues fine form in crucial Manchester United win

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund received a great deal of criticism in his early days at Manchester United as he struggled domestically. After failing to score in his first 14 Premier League games, the former Atalanta man has now scored seven goals in six consecutive matches.

Hojlund needed just 37 seconds to open the scoring against Luton, taking advantage of a poor defensive blunder before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting the ball home. The 21-year-old was in the right place at the right time six minutes later to deflect an effort from Alejandro Garnacho past the goalkeeper.

Luton Town recovered from their poor start to the game as captain Carlton Morris scored in the 14th minute. The striker became the first player in the club's history to score in three successive Premier League matches.

Manchester United missed a number of good chances in the second half, but most importantly, kept their opponents from scoring. The Red Devils are only five points outside of the top four and have a strong chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.