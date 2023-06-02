"Hope he brings RCB's luck for Manchester City" - Fans react as Virat Kohli is set to attend FA Cup final between Manchester United and Man City

Fans online have reacted to the news of Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli attending the FA Cup final at Wembley between Manchester United and Manchester City on Saturday, June 3.

Kohli, who is a brand ambassador for Puma, has been invited by the brand and Manchester City for the game. He will be accompanied by his wife, actress, and producer Anushka Sharma.

The couple are already in London as Virat Kohli is preparing with the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship Final against Australia. It will be played at The Oval from June 7 to June 11.

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket players of all time. He has scored 25,322 international runs, including 75 centuries, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 100.

He has also displayed his greatness individually in league cricket in the Indian Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has scored 7263 runs (highest) with the most number of centuries (7) in the league but is yet to win the trophy.

After it was announced that he will attend the FA Cup final, one Manchester United supporter hoped the Indian batter would bring his 'RCB luck' for Manchester City:

"I hope he brings RCB's luck for Manchester City."

Here are some other fan reactions as Virat Kohli gears up to attend the Manchester Derby on Saturday:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will attend the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United.



Invitation was sent by Manchester City and Puma. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will attend the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United.Invitation was sent by Manchester City and Puma. https://t.co/dxOw3GpgM3

〽️⚜️ @Iniesta_regen @mufaddal_vohra Kohli sahab supporting Manchester City for the money @mufaddal_vohra Kohli sahab supporting Manchester City for the money 😭🙏

Yash Joshi @Sociallyhoe_

United gonna win 🥹 @mufaddal_vohra Finally panoti gonna support cityUnited gonna win @mufaddal_vohra Finally panoti gonna support cityUnited gonna win 😭🥹

While Virat Kohli's favorite football club is unclear, he is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo supporter. Hence, one could assume that he would have some allegiances to Manchester United in the final, despite being invited by Manchester City.

Manchester City looking to keep their treble dreams alive against Manchester United

While City have arguably been the most dominant football club in recent years, they are yet to leave a mark in European competitions. However, they have a big chance to win a treble this season, including a maiden UEFA Champions League title.

City have already won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, where they will face Inter Milan on June 10. Before that, however, they need to get past city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils are on a four-game winning run while City are winless in their previous two games. The head-to-head between the two clubs stands at 1-1 for this season.

The Cityzens hammered United 6-3 at the Etihad in October but Erik ten Hag's side took their revenge, winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture in January.

