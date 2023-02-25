“Hope it doesn’t discourage him”, “Wow he actually did it” – Fans extend support to Arsenal star after Arteta drops him from line-up to face Leicester

Arsenal fans have reacted to Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Eddie Nketiah from the Gunners' starting line-up to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (February 25).

The north London giants ended their three-game winless run with a 4-2 win over Aston Villa last weekend. They will now look to build on the momentum in their next game.

Arsenal face Leicester at the King Power Stadium, looking to retaining their place at the top of the points table with a win against the Foxes. In their starting line-up for the game. Arteta has notably made just one change to the team that beat Aston Villa last weekend.

Let’s do this, Gunners! 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🧱 Saliba at the backXhaka in midfieldMartinelli returnsLet’s do this, Gunners! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️🧱 Saliba at the back💪 Xhaka in midfield🔙 Martinelli returns✊ Let’s do this, Gunners! https://t.co/NN3MlxnbB3

Gabriel Martinelli has been drafted back into the line-up, with Nketiah dropping to the bench. The Englishman has been left out of the first XI after struggling to make an impact in recent games.

Nketiah has stepped up for Arteta's side in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus, scoring three goals in their first five league ga,es after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he has not scored in their last four top-flight games.

Many fans believe that Arteta hould have dropped Nketiah in recent games. Some reckon that the striker deserved to be left out of the starting line-up but don't want his confidence to be affected. One fan tweeted:

"Nketiah benched, deserved based on form in the last few games; hope it doesn’t discourage him though."

Another posted:

"Nketiah benched, wow he (Arteta) actually did it."

Here are some more reactions to Arteta's decision to drop Nketiah from his starting line-up against Leicester City:

Jack Devonport @Devonport_Jack @Arsenal @AaronRamsdale98 Eddie dropped, deserved but a bold call. Maybe a cameo against tired legs at the end could be good for his confidence @Arsenal @AaronRamsdale98 Eddie dropped, deserved but a bold call. Maybe a cameo against tired legs at the end could be good for his confidence

Nketiah has scored nine goals and provided an assist in 30 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season.

How are Leicester City lining up against Arsenal?

Leicester appear to have recently returned to form under Brendan Rodgers. They notably beat Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 and 4-1 respectively earlier this month.

However, they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the league last weekend. They will be hopeful of returning to winning ways with a victory over the Premier League leaders this afternoon.

Rodgers has made two changes to the team that lost to Erik ten Hag's side in their previous game. Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet have come into the XI in place of James Maddison and Nampalys Mendy.

