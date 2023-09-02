"Hope they get relegated", "My boy is free" - Fans left divided as Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Fans shared mixed reactions as disgraced Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood is set to join La Liga side Getafe on loan.

The 21-year-old Englishman was touted to have a great future at Old Trafford after coming through the academy. He made a sizzling start to his young career, but that was cut short when he was arrested in January 2022 on charges of rape and coercive behaviour.

A year later, the charges were dropped. United conducted their own investigation and concluded that although the player wasn't found guilty of the aforementioned charges, it would be best for both parties to part ways.

On transfer deadline day on Friday (September 1), after a move to Serie A side Lazio broke down, Getafe managed to strike a loan deal with United for the attacker.

Fans, though, are divided on the development, with one 'hoping' that Getafe get relegated, tweeting:

"On behalf of everyone, hope Getafe get relagated"

Another, though, reckons Greenwood can now start his career afresh away from English shores, tweeting:

"Yesssssssss, finally my boy is free."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Greenwood makes his debut for his new side this weekend, at Real Madrid (Saturday, September 2), having not played competitive football for 19 months.

How did Mason Greenwood fare for Manchester United?

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood bagged 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 appearances across competitions for Manchester United since debuting in the 2018-19 season. He went without a goal contibution in four games that campaign.

In 2019-20, Greenwood provided a glimpse of his potential when he made a whopping 49 appearances across competitions, bagging an impressive 17 goals and four assists.

It was more of the same in 2020-21 as the young Englishman appeared 52 times across competitions, scoring 12 times and assisting six times. For the second straight season, Greenwood made 31 league appearances, and he was yet to turn 20.

He was gearing up for another impressive campaign in 2021-22 - bagging six goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions - when his arrest would cut short his Old Trafford stint. Needless to say, Greenwood didn't play for Manchester United since then.