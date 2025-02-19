"Hope Rodri enjoyed that" - Social media reacts as Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick helps Real Madrid knock Manchester City out of UCL

Real Madrid fans on social media have expressed satisfaction following their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday (February 19). Kylian Mbappe was outstanding in attack as he scored the hat-trick to help Madrid eliminate City from the competition.

Four minutes into the game, Raul Asencio delivered an accurate long ball to Mbappe, who placed it into the net. Ruben Dias could be blamed for Mbappe's opener as he failed to block the ball from reaching the Frenchman.

In the 33rd minute, Mbappe dribbled Josko Gvardiol and placed the ball in the back of the net. Rodrygo provided the assist. Mbappe scored an outstanding goal as his shot was too difficult for Ederson to handle in the 61st minute, following a pass from Federico Valverde.

However, in added time (90+2’), Nico Gonzalez scored what seemed to be a consolation for City after being set up by Omar Marmoush. Thus, the game ended 3-1, and the aggregate scoreline was 6-3 in favor of Real Madrid.

In the game's aftermath, Madrid fans took to X to poke fun at Manchester City and 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. Thus one fan tweeted:

"Hope Rodri enjoyed that.”

"STOP CRYING YOUR HEART OUT AND GO HOME 👋,” another added.

"We should've scored atleast 6 to 7 goals🙃,” a delighted fan opined.

"THEY SAID THEY HAD A CHANCE ON US😹😹😹😹,” another hilariously posted.

How did Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe perform against Manchester City?

Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty

The Frenchman was Real Madrid's best player on the pitch having scored a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola's side. In his stint on the pitch, Mbappe had a passing accuracy of 70% (16/23). He provided two key passes, registered five shots on target, and was successful in two out of two attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, the Frenchman was also awarded the Man of the Match award in the game's aftermath. Mbappe has now scored seven goals and registered two assists in 10 Champions League games this season.

Madrid would be drawn with either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the 2024-25 Champions League campaign.

