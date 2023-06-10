“Hopefully we can get a ticket” – Miami Heat coach reacts to Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami in MLS

NBA side Miami Heat's coach Erik Spoelstra reacted to Lionel Messi's move to MLS club Inter Miami. Messi will embark on a new journey in the United States after pulling the curtains down on his time in European football.

Messi-mania has already hit the United States, especially Miami. Spoelstra is also keen to watch the Argentine superstar in action. Speaking about Messi's move to Inter Miami, he said (via GOAL):

“It’s exciting! My two sons are just starting to get into soccer so… football. Hopefully we can get a ticket.”

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler also reacted to Lionel Messi's move to the MLS. Speaking about the 35-year-old, Butler said:

“He’s one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I’m so excited for the city of Miami to be able to have a player of that calibre here. Now that he’s here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete."

The United States will host the 2024 Copa America as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hence, Messi's arrival could have a big impact on the popularity of those tournaments.

Sergio Aguero spoke about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

After his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exit, Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. The Argentine, however, decided to join MLS side Inter Miami in a move that shocked many.

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has now spoken about Messi's decision to not wait for Barca anymore. The Argentine attacker recently said (via All About Argentina):

“Messi’s decision? Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return. Yes, there was a La Liga thing also and an economic situation, but Leo made the correct decision to not to wait until the last second like in 2021.”

Lionel Messi, though, has his work cut out upon his arrival at the new club. The David Beckham co-owned side is currently rock bottom in the MLS table. Hence, the Argentine has to perform sooner rather than later.

