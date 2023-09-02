"Hopefully he’s got the common sense" - Rio Ferdinand sends warning to new Manchester United signing

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United's new signing, Sofyan Amrabat, saying that the Moroccan will need to step up his game at Old Trafford. He believes that the Premier League is quicker than the Serie A, and he will need to be alert all the time.

The Red Devils signed Amrabat on the deadline day after chasing him from January. He signed the dotted lines with just hours left on the clock despite efforts from Fulham and Nottingham Forest to sign him.

Speaking on his Vibe With Five channel, Ferdinand stated that he will judge Amrabat on how quickly he will adapt.

"All players need to adapt and if he can do that quickly I think he'll be fine. The game is quicker than Serie A, definitely. He's an international footballer who played well on the international scene so hopefully, he's got the common sense and concentration to be able to make sure he's right," he said.

"I think someone like Casemiro with his experience of last year missing a few games because of his ill-discipline here and there and maybe naivety towards the league he might be able to give him a point in the right direction," Rio Ferdinand added.

Sofyan Amrabat honored to join Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat spoke to Manchester United's official website after completing the move and claimed that it was a huge honor for him to join the historic club. The Moroccan added that he wants to bring energy to the squad and give his all on the pitch.

After penning a deal to join on a €10 million loan, with an option for the Red Devils to make the deal permanent next summer, he said:

"It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I've had to be patient for this moment but I'm someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams. I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team."

"I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career," Amrabat added.

Barcelona were also linked with a move for the Moroccan but they opted to sign Ilkay Gundogan instead. Nottingham Forest and Fulham launched bids late in the window, but Sky Sports claim that the player did not entertain their offers.