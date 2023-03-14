"Hopefully, I’ll never have to leave" - Arsenal star expresses desire to retire at the club and become a club legend 

Aaron Ramsdale wants to stay at Arsenal for the rest of his career and become a club legend. He sees himself at Emirates for the next 15 years, and his aim is to stay at the top.

The Gunners signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for a report £30 million fee. He has been in top form this season and is one of the key reasons for their success so far.

Speaking to BBC Sport London, Ramsdale expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal for the rest of his career. He wants stability in his career and said:

"It was a difficult period moving club to club, even before that going on loan, I never imagined leaving Bournemouth after a year, I never imagined leaving Sheffield United after a year. But this is a place now where I can see myself for 10, 12, 15 years. That's the aim, that's the goal, that's the aim to stay at the top for that amount of time. Hopefully, I'll never have to leave and I'll become a real hero and legend at this football club."

Speaking about Arteta, the Gunners goalkeeper added:

"From the first phone call, from the first day he said be yourself, you don't need to be anybody who hides behind an image, or to shy away from speaking up in changing rooms. The first day I came in, thankfully I knew a few of the boys from previous clubs or England, so I was able to come in and joke straight away and people can see my character. It definitely allowed me to express myself on the pitch from the first game."

Arsenal goalkeeper targeting Premier League Golden Glove

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaran Ramsdale is in the running for the Premier League Golden Glove this season. The Gunners star has 12 clean sheets so far and is tied with Newcastle United's Nick Pope for the top spot.

Manchester United's David de Gea is third on the list with 11 clean sheets, while Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson are tied for fourth with 10 each.

Spanish duo Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea and David Raya of Brentford come in sixth with eight clean sheets.

