"How on earth is this guy a footballer," "Best Upamecano impression" - Fans rip into Manchester United star for mistake that led to Sevilla's opener

Harry Maguire gifted Sevilla the opener as Manchester United fell behind in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg on Thursday (April 29).

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the first goal of the game for the Spanish club, capitalising on Maguire's error. The Englishman received a weird pass from David De Gea and tried to play the ball to the flanks. Instead, the captain gave possession away while surrounded by three Sevilla players.

After scoring an own goal in the first leg, Maguire gifted Sevilla their opener in the second leg. Fans on Twitter are livid with the Englishman. One wrote:

"Maguire you’ve tried. How on earth is this guy a footballer."

Another aimed a jibe at Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano:

"Maguire with his best Upamecano impression."

In the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane due to injury, Erik ten Hag has had to rely on Maguire and Lindelof. However, the absence of the two central defenders cost the team already.

Fans are unleashing their wrath on Maguire. Here are some of the most notable reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter:

The visitors would concede two more unanswered goals to lose 3-0 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw at home in the first leg last week.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made interesting comment about Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently said that Harry Maguire is not suited to playing as a left centre-back. Rather Ten Hag said that Victor Lindelof is more adept with both feet and will continue playing in the position.

With both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injured, Maguire and Lindelof would feature at the heart of defence for the foreseeable future. Ten Hag said:

"Not this season. The angles are not good for Harry if he is playing on the left side; it's difficult for him also defending in wide areas on his left foot, but I think he is more capable on the right. Victor is very good; he can use both feet, and I think he also did a brilliant job in the rest of defence and the defensive transitions. That's why we prefer to do it with them in this way."

Maguire and Lindelof could be expected to start again at the back when United play Brighton in a Premier League away clash on Sunday (April 23).

