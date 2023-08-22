“How the f**k are you missing that?” – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes told to get his ‘s**t together’ in furious rant by YouTuber

American Youtuber Anthony Machado hit out at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after his performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 20. During the 2-0 loss to Spurs, Fernandes missed an open header with just the opposition goalkeeper to beat from close range.

With the game poised at 0-0 at the time, the midfielder's miss could well have cost the Red Devils three points. Speaking after the defeat, Machado said on his channel, MoreAA9Skillz:

"I think there's nobody in that locker room that has the balls to say some shit to Bruno Fernandes. There's no one in that locker room to say, Bruno, how the f**k are you missing that sitter? How did you miss that? How are you missing those two from right there? Yo, get your shit together man. You know, get your s**t together."

Fernandes was way off, firing high and wide from Luke Shaw's cross. Erik ten Hag's men have been far from convincing thus far in the Premier League. The club failed to register points against the north London outfit while they held on to a slender 1-0 lead against Wolves in their opening clash.

Fernandes himself is yet to register a goal contribution in the 2023/24 campaign. However, the Portugal international was critical of himself after the miss. The 28-year-old midfielder stated he should have at least put the ball on target.

Manchester United star explains reason behind shocking miss

Bruno Fernandes (via Getty Images)

Fernandes placed his header high and wide after Luke Shaw delivered the perfect cross for the midfielder. Speaking after the match, Fernandes told MUTV (via Goal):

"We had many chances to score [a] goal. Myself in [the] first half, I had a big chance that I have. I have to score in one [or] another way. I have to find a way to score that header. I looked too much at the goalkeeper instead of [focussing] on the ball and obviously, after the movement of the moment, I was too quick and I didn't get the ball the way I should get. But either way, I have to get that ball at least on the target.”

The Portugal international will certainly have to take such chances should Erik ten Hag's side mount a serious title challenge this season. Up next for Manchester United is a home fixture against Nottingham Forest.