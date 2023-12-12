"How do you finish bottom in this group?", "Everyone pathetic" - Fans on X explode as Manchester United crash out of Europe after Bayern loss

Football fans on social media have laid into Manchester United following their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils hosted the Bavarians in a must-win encounter on Tuesday, December 12. Despite Bayern not threatening the hosts' goal as much as one would expect, United couldn't break them down at the other end either. Kingsley Coman ultimately scored the winner in the 70th minute from Harry Kane's assist.

The defeat meant Erik ten Hag's side finished fourth in Group A, crashing out of Europe entirely. Galatasaray, who lost 1-0 to runners-up Copenhagen in the other game, secured qualification into the UEFA Europa League.

After the game, fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Manchester United for finishing bottom of their group. The Red Devils scored 12 goals across six matches, but also became the first English side to conceded 15 goals in the Champions League group stage.

One fan tweeted:

"HOW DO YOU FINISH BOTTOM IN THIS GROUP? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Pathetic. Everyone pathetic."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Against Bayern Munich, Manchester United recorded only 41% possession on their own turf. They had just five shots and one on target compared to Bayern's 10 and three respectively, and created no big chances to the German giants' one.

Injury concerns mount again for Manchester United as Harry Maguire is substituted in first half of Bayern loss

Disqualification from the UEFA Champions League wasn't the Red Devils' only concern on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire, who has been one of the lone shining spots in a difficult stretch for Manchester United, was substituted in the 40th minute against Bayern Munich. Maguire seemed to strain his groin while chasing the ball and played through discomfort for a while before being replaced by Jonny Evans.

Additionally, Luke Shaw was seen clutching his hamstring during the first half, but stayed on the pitch until the break. He was replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka at half-time, however, and whether that was due to an injury or as a precaution remains unknown at the moment.

Victor Lindelof, who missed United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth over the weekend, was absent from this match as well. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, meanwhile, sat out the defeat to Bayern reportedly due to illness (via Manchester Evening News).

Lisandro Martinez (foot), Mason Mount (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Casemiro (hamstring) are all currently out injured as well.

This could leave Manchester United extremely short-handed ahead of a daunting visit to Liverpool in the Premier League on December 17. Club captain Bruno Fernandes is notably suspended for the clash at Anfield after picking up his fifth yellow card of the league season during the loss to Bournemouth.