"How did Messi make the list then?" - Fans react as FIFA announce that qualifying dates for The Best awards started after World Cup

Fans are bemused that Lionel Messi made the shortlist for the 2023 FIFA Best Awards after the governing body had announced that they considered players' performances after December 19. That's a day after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, which Argentina won on penalties against France.

FIFA have announced a 12-man shortlist for this year's prize. Julian Alvarez, Marcelo Brozovic, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Declan Rice and Bernardo Silva are the other nominees for the prize.

The Argentina captain's nomination seemed understandable to fans, as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his country. However, after getting to know that performances between December 19, 2022, and August 20, 2023, were taken into consideration, they were left bamboozled.

In that period, the seven-time Balon d'Or winner didn't do anything significant apart from having a few sparkling performances for Inter Miami. Hence, fans are astonished. One seemed surprised at Messi's inclusion, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"So,how did Messi make the list then?"

Here're some of the best reactions after FIFA's announcement:

How many FIFA Best awards has Lionel Messi won so far?

Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Best award seven times, as per FIFA's website. That's two more than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Inter Miami superstar has now been nominated for the prize for a record 17th straight year, yet another mind-boggling feat. That shows the staggering longevity of the 36-year-old.

He's certainly among the favourites to win the award in 2023, as he's also for the Ballon d'Or. However, taking into consideration that performances in the World Cup won't make an impact, it won't be surprising to see another player take the accolade home.

Erling Haaland might have a great shout, as he won the European treble with Manchester City during the aforementioned period.