"Shut the haters up Garnacho", "Rashford best in the world" - Twitter erupts as late flurry spearheads Manchester United's 2-0 Leeds win

Manchester United left it late before sealing a dramatic 2-0 victory over Leeds United in a tense affair at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12). Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho grabbed the goals for Erik ten Hag's side.
Leeds were quick out of the gates like in their energetic start to the 2-2 draw on Wednesday between the two sides. Patrick Bamford saw his shot denied by United goalkeeper David de Gea in the fourth minute before Crysencio Summerville shot over the bar.
It was the Red Devils' turn to try their luck at goal in the 20th minute. Jadon Sancho did well on the right flank to pick out Bruno Fernandes. However, the Portuguese attacker lashed at his shot, which sailed wide of Leeds custodian Illan Meslier's goal.Fernandes should have given the Red Devils the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Meslier did well to deny him.
The second half started like the first, with Leeds searching for an opener. De Gea pulled off a fine save to stop Summerville from scoring in the 45th minute. Jack Harrison then couldn't divert a driven cross towards goal two minutes later. The Red Devils went close when Diogo Dalot smashed an effort onto the crossbar in the 63rd minute, which was the closest both sides came to scoring.
That was until Rashford came to the fore in the 80th minute. Shaw sent a dangerous cross into Leeds' box, and the English striker was on song to head past Meslier for his 21st goal of the season.
Alejandro Garnacho was introduced into the game in the 61st minute, and he continued his impressive campaign with a brilliant effort five minutes from time. The Argentine teenager sped past Robin Koch before firing past Meslier. Rashford had the ball in the net in the 89th minute but was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.
Manchester United secured a vital victory but were made to work hard for it, delighting fans. One fan tweeted:
"THATS HOW YOU SHUT THE HATERS UP GARNACHO"
Another went ga ga about Rashford, proclaiming:
"Marcus Rashford is the best footballer in the world at the moment not even rivals can disagree."
Here're the other reactions on Twitter following the Red Devils' crucial win over their arch-rivals:
With the win, United moved up to second, a point above Manchester City, who face Aston Villa later today.
Manchester United boss Ten Hag says he needs more top-class players
Manchester United spent over £220 million last summer, luring the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have impressed under his tutelage, being firmly in the top four race and still alive in all four competitions. They have a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on February 26.
Nevertheless, Ten Hag insists that his team need more top-class players as they fight on multiple fronts. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leeds game (via the Daily Mail):
"If we want to restore Manchester United, we need top players but also double in each position because we want to act in so many competitions. You saw it in the last game, how we have in certain positions a lack of quality. That can’t be if you want to compete for the highest."
Ten Hag's side have been hit by an injury curse, with Christian Eriksen sidelined till at least late April.
The Red Devils moved on transfer deadline day last month, signing Marcel Sabitzer as Eriksen's replacement, with the United boss key in the move. Manchester United next face Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockouts playoffs on Thursday (February 16).