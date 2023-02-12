Create

"Shut the haters up Garnacho", "Rashford best in the world" - Twitter erupts as late flurry spearheads Manchester United's 2-0 Leeds win

Manchester United leave it late to down a tricky Leeds side.
Manchester United left it late before sealing a dramatic 2-0 victory over Leeds United in a tense affair at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12). Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho grabbed the goals for Erik ten Hag's side.

Leeds were quick out of the gates like in their energetic start to the 2-2 draw on Wednesday between the two sides. Patrick Bamford saw his shot denied by United goalkeeper David de Gea in the fourth minute before Crysencio Summerville shot over the bar.

It was the Red Devils' turn to try their luck at goal in the 20th minute. Jadon Sancho did well on the right flank to pick out Bruno Fernandes. However, the Portuguese attacker lashed at his shot, which sailed wide of Leeds custodian Illan Meslier's goal.Fernandes should have given the Red Devils the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Meslier did well to deny him.

The second half started like the first, with Leeds searching for an opener. De Gea pulled off a fine save to stop Summerville from scoring in the 45th minute. Jack Harrison then couldn't divert a driven cross towards goal two minutes later. The Red Devils went close when Diogo Dalot smashed an effort onto the crossbar in the 63rd minute, which was the closest both sides came to scoring.

That was until Rashford came to the fore in the 80th minute. Shaw sent a dangerous cross into Leeds' box, and the English striker was on song to head past Meslier for his 21st goal of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho was introduced into the game in the 61st minute, and he continued his impressive campaign with a brilliant effort five minutes from time. The Argentine teenager sped past Robin Koch before firing past Meslier. Rashford had the ball in the net in the 89th minute but was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Manchester United secured a vital victory but were made to work hard for it, delighting fans. One fan tweeted:

"THATS HOW YOU SHUT THE HATERS UP GARNACHO"

Another went ga ga about Rashford, proclaiming:

"Marcus Rashford is the best footballer in the world at the moment not even rivals can disagree."

Here're the other reactions on Twitter following the Red Devils' crucial win over their arch-rivals:

🔴 UP THE REDS! 🔴#MUFC || #LEEMUN
1-0 Manchester United.MARCUS RASHFORD STEPS UP ONCE AGAIN!!!! https://t.co/V4Ma7Pf32N
Marcus Rashford has now scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season (12), than his previous best non-penalty League goal tally (11).Form of his life. 🔥 https://t.co/WO0kQCa1Jk
Rashford having the best season of his life🔥 #mufc https://t.co/Mgzcm3Tmz5
Rashford really downloaded Ronaldo's heading packagehttps://t.co/7uyBIyTKEg
Marcus Rashford is the best footballer in the world at the moment not even rivals can disagree. https://t.co/s65Ipy6PfD
RASHFORD THE BEST IN THE WORLDDD YESSSS
Marcel Sabitzer’s first half by numbers vs. Leeds:86% pass accuracy 31 touches 9/9 final third passes completed 5/7 ground duels won 4/4 tackles won 2 ball recoveries 1 clearance 1 interception Working hard in midfield. 💪 https://t.co/WaRpwq2pBR
2-0 Manchester United.GARNACHO DOUBLES THE LEAD! https://t.co/TsVk7EzM1Q
Alejandro Garnacho puts Manchester United 2-0 up.He said he will be back up, and he's BACK up!!!!OUR STARBOY 🌟 https://t.co/OU4cxEob2r
THATS HOW YOU SHUT THE HATERS UP GARNACHO
Alejandro Garnacho, the world is at your feet, WHAT a player at 18! 👏🇦🇷
God just sell Maguire, tired of this guy
Leeds purposefully allowing Maguire all the time ok the ball but closing down everyone else. He is that bad.
I understand why Ten Hag doesn’t rotate now.
😳 https://t.co/MoRr5OjuCV
De Geas distribution is diabolical
May your apologies be as loud as your disrespect https://t.co/1znEeBlKlo
Erik ten Hag is a GENIUS. Made Weghorst no.10 bought Garnacho at left flank, made Rashy no.9 and we’re balling. 🧠
Man Utd are winning the league. Ten hag on the wheel
Lisandro Martinez appreciation tweet 👏Unlocked the game for Man Utd with his line-breaking passes from deep positions while bringing calmness and composure to our defence.OUR BUTCHER ❤️ https://t.co/DsZxRRQtuw
Man United fans watching Maguire and De Gea try to play it out from the backhttps://t.co/UBSGwnU9LH
We might not see Maguire again this season after today’s cameo
When Summerville’s final ball develops it is going to be soooo long for this division icl
Leeds (1.89) 0-2 (0.99) Man Utd

With the win, United moved up to second, a point above Manchester City, who face Aston Villa later today.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag says he needs more top-class players

Manchester United spent over £220 million last summer, luring the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have impressed under his tutelage, being firmly in the top four race and still alive in all four competitions. They have a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on February 26.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag insists that his team need more top-class players as they fight on multiple fronts. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leeds game (via the Daily Mail):

"If we want to restore Manchester United, we need top players but also double in each position because we want to act in so many competitions. You saw it in the last game, how we have in certain positions a lack of quality. That can’t be if you want to compete for the highest."

Ten Hag's side have been hit by an injury curse, with Christian Eriksen sidelined till at least late April.

The Red Devils moved on transfer deadline day last month, signing Marcel Sabitzer as Eriksen's replacement, with the United boss key in the move. Manchester United next face Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockouts playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

