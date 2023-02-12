"Shut the haters up Garnacho", "Rashford best in the world" - Twitter erupts as late flurry spearheads Manchester United's 2-0 Leeds win

Manchester United left it late before sealing a dramatic 2-0 victory over Leeds United in a tense affair at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12). Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho grabbed the goals for Erik ten Hag's side.

Leeds were quick out of the gates like in their energetic start to the 2-2 draw on Wednesday between the two sides. Patrick Bamford saw his shot denied by United goalkeeper David de Gea in the fourth minute before Crysencio Summerville shot over the bar.

It was the Red Devils' turn to try their luck at goal in the 20th minute. Jadon Sancho did well on the right flank to pick out Bruno Fernandes. However, the Portuguese attacker lashed at his shot, which sailed wide of Leeds custodian Illan Meslier's goal.Fernandes should have given the Red Devils the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Meslier did well to deny him.

The second half started like the first, with Leeds searching for an opener. De Gea pulled off a fine save to stop Summerville from scoring in the 45th minute. Jack Harrison then couldn't divert a driven cross towards goal two minutes later. The Red Devils went close when Diogo Dalot smashed an effort onto the crossbar in the 63rd minute, which was the closest both sides came to scoring.

That was until Rashford came to the fore in the 80th minute. Shaw sent a dangerous cross into Leeds' box, and the English striker was on song to head past Meslier for his 21st goal of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho was introduced into the game in the 61st minute, and he continued his impressive campaign with a brilliant effort five minutes from time. The Argentine teenager sped past Robin Koch before firing past Meslier. Rashford had the ball in the net in the 89th minute but was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Manchester United secured a vital victory but were made to work hard for it, delighting fans. One fan tweeted:

"THATS HOW YOU SHUT THE HATERS UP GARNACHO"

Another went ga ga about Rashford, proclaiming:

"Marcus Rashford is the best footballer in the world at the moment not even rivals can disagree."

Here're the other reactions on Twitter following the Red Devils' crucial win over their arch-rivals:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Form of his life. Marcus Rashford has now scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season (12), than his previous best non-penalty League goal tally (11).Form of his life. Marcus Rashford has now scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season (12), than his previous best non-penalty League goal tally (11).Form of his life. 🔥 https://t.co/WO0kQCa1Jk

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive #mufc Rashford having the best season of his life Rashford having the best season of his life🔥 #mufc https://t.co/Mgzcm3Tmz5

Deng. @UTDDengv2 Rashford really downloaded Ronaldo's heading package

Rashford really downloaded Ronaldo's heading packagehttps://t.co/7uyBIyTKEg

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Marcus Rashford is the best footballer in the world at the moment not even rivals can disagree. Marcus Rashford is the best footballer in the world at the moment not even rivals can disagree. https://t.co/s65Ipy6PfD

Trey @UTDTrey RASHFORD THE BEST IN THE WORLDDD YESSSS RASHFORD THE BEST IN THE WORLDDD YESSSS

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



86% pass accuracy

31 touches

9/9 final third passes completed

5/7 ground duels won

4/4 tackles won

2 ball recoveries

1 clearance

1 interception



Working hard in midfield. Marcel Sabitzer’s first half by numbers vs. Leeds:86% pass accuracy31 touches9/9 final third passes completed5/7 ground duels won4/4 tackles won2 ball recoveries1 clearance1 interceptionWorking hard in midfield. Marcel Sabitzer’s first half by numbers vs. Leeds:86% pass accuracy 31 touches 9/9 final third passes completed 5/7 ground duels won 4/4 tackles won 2 ball recoveries 1 clearance 1 interception Working hard in midfield. 💪 https://t.co/WaRpwq2pBR

UF @UtdFaithfuls



He said he will be back up, and he's BACK up!!!!



OUR STARBOY Alejandro Garnacho puts Manchester United 2-0 up.He said he will be back up, and he's BACK up!!!!OUR STARBOY Alejandro Garnacho puts Manchester United 2-0 up.He said he will be back up, and he's BACK up!!!!OUR STARBOY 🌟 https://t.co/OU4cxEob2r

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck THATS HOW YOU SHUT THE HATERS UP GARNACHO THATS HOW YOU SHUT THE HATERS UP GARNACHO

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Alejandro Garnacho, the world is at your feet, WHAT a player at 18! Alejandro Garnacho, the world is at your feet, WHAT a player at 18! 👏🇦🇷

Trey @UTDTrey God just sell Maguire, tired of this guy God just sell Maguire, tired of this guy

Vik @IconicNumber7 Leeds purposefully allowing Maguire all the time ok the ball but closing down everyone else. He is that bad. Leeds purposefully allowing Maguire all the time ok the ball but closing down everyone else. He is that bad.

ًEl. @UtdEIIis I understand why Ten Hag doesn’t rotate now. I understand why Ten Hag doesn’t rotate now.

Beth T @bethTmufc De Geas distribution is diabolical De Geas distribution is diabolical

Ki🍒 @Sancho25szn__ May your apologies be as loud as your disrespect May your apologies be as loud as your disrespect https://t.co/1znEeBlKlo

centredevils. @centredevils Erik ten Hag is a GENIUS. Made Weghorst no.10 bought Garnacho at left flank, made Rashy no.9 and we’re balling. 🧠 Erik ten Hag is a GENIUS. Made Weghorst no.10 bought Garnacho at left flank, made Rashy no.9 and we’re balling. 🧠

Impertinent Ventriloquist ⭕ @TweetsOfTunde Man Utd are winning the league. Ten hag on the wheel Man Utd are winning the league. Ten hag on the wheel

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Unlocked the game for Man Utd with his line-breaking passes from deep positions while bringing calmness and composure to our defence.



OUR BUTCHER Lisandro Martinez appreciation tweetUnlocked the game for Man Utd with his line-breaking passes from deep positions while bringing calmness and composure to our defence.OUR BUTCHER Lisandro Martinez appreciation tweet 👏Unlocked the game for Man Utd with his line-breaking passes from deep positions while bringing calmness and composure to our defence.OUR BUTCHER ❤️ https://t.co/DsZxRRQtuw

Troll Football @TrollFootball Man United fans watching Maguire and De Gea try to play it out from the back



Man United fans watching Maguire and De Gea try to play it out from the backhttps://t.co/UBSGwnU9LH

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 We might not see Maguire again this season after today’s cameo We might not see Maguire again this season after today’s cameo

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho When Summerville’s final ball develops it is going to be soooo long for this division icl When Summerville’s final ball develops it is going to be soooo long for this division icl

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Leeds (1.89) 0-2 (0.99) Man Utd Leeds (1.89) 0-2 (0.99) Man Utd

With the win, United moved up to second, a point above Manchester City, who face Aston Villa later today.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag says he needs more top-class players

Manchester United spent over £220 million last summer, luring the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have impressed under his tutelage, being firmly in the top four race and still alive in all four competitions. They have a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on February 26.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag insists that his team need more top-class players as they fight on multiple fronts. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leeds game (via the Daily Mail):

"If we want to restore Manchester United, we need top players but also double in each position because we want to act in so many competitions. You saw it in the last game, how we have in certain positions a lack of quality. That can’t be if you want to compete for the highest."

Ten Hag's side have been hit by an injury curse, with Christian Eriksen sidelined till at least late April.

The Red Devils moved on transfer deadline day last month, signing Marcel Sabitzer as Eriksen's replacement, with the United boss key in the move. Manchester United next face Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockouts playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

Poll : 0 votes