Ahead of the Leagues Cup final between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Nashville FC on Saturday (August 19), an image of the trophy has surfaced online. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the same.

Inter are unbeaten in the competition and sealed their place in the final with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union, with Messi scoring once. The Argentina captain has played a starring role in his team's run, bagging nine goals and an assist in six games.

He's now on the verge of winning his first trophy for the MLS club. However, the absurd size of the Leagues Cup trophy has left fans a bit taken aback. One tweeted:

"We're about to fill it with Ronaldo FC tears."

Another commented:

"How will Messi lift this fr though?"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

What Lionel Messi said about his adaptation as an Inter Miami player

Lionel Messi has adapted well to life as an Inter Miami player. The Argentine seems happy on and off the pitch, and his performances have reflected the same.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been electric on the pitch and has spoken about how the city of Miami has helped him adapt to the league. The 36-year-old said in a press-conference on Thursday (quotes as per GOAL):

"People in this city and this club have made it easy for us. The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city we are now, it’s a spectacular city, and that’s why I can live with happiness."

He added:

"We are in that adaptation period. The kids are going to school soon, and that will help to get to the end of that adjustment and get used to daily life. It’s only a small period to complete the adaptation, but it’s been much easier than we thought."

Inter Miami were struggling before the Argentina captain joined, occupying the last place in the 15-team MLS Eastern Conference. Their fortunes have changed dramatically, though, as they eye their first title with the Leagues Cup triumph.