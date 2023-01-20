“Huge fan of this guy since few minutes ago” – Arsenal fans react hilariously as Gunners reportedly pull off signing that no one predicted

Arsenal fans reacted hilariously after the club reportedly completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia Calcio. The left-footed Polish defender reportedly cost the Gunners around €20 million, inclusive of add-ons.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances for Spezia so far this campaign, all of which have come as starters. He has made a total of 43 appearances since joining the Italian outfit from Slovakian side Zilina in 2021.

Kiwior has also represented the Polish national team nine times in his career so far, starting all four of Poland's matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While fans were not too aware of the player's qualities, they claimed to have trust in sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta's choice of players. Others were a bit taken aback by how quickly the deal was completed.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been the team's first-choice central defenders recently. Kiwior's addition will give Arteta further options to work with for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after the Gunners completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior from Spezia Calcio:

Emmy🤴 @emaford91 @FabrizioRomano @RisingBallers_ @wlodar85 Been a huge fan of this guy since few minutes ago @FabrizioRomano @RisingBallers_ @wlodar85 Been a huge fan of this guy since few minutes ago

AmericanGøøner @MericanGooner @FabrizioRomano @RisingBallers_ @wlodar85 Never heard of this Polish geezer, but I trust my club now. Edu, Arteta, and the recruitment team have hit on all their transfers bar Lokonga since summer 2021. Bring in a solid midfielder ready to contribute and it will be an excellent January transfer window! @FabrizioRomano @RisingBallers_ @wlodar85 Never heard of this Polish geezer, but I trust my club now. Edu, Arteta, and the recruitment team have hit on all their transfers bar Lokonga since summer 2021. Bring in a solid midfielder ready to contribute and it will be an excellent January transfer window!

JackWright1996 @JackWrightAFC @FabrizioRomano @RisingBallers_ @wlodar85 Honestly did not see this coming, hopefully it’s a good signing for us @FabrizioRomano @RisingBallers_ @wlodar85 Honestly did not see this coming, hopefully it’s a good signing for us

Gary Neville shared his prediction for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Mikel Arteta - Premier League

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester United at home in a massive Premier League clash this weekend. United will miss Casemiro through suspension. Gary Neville believes it might prove to be a decisive factor as he picked the Gunners to win against his former club.

Neville told Sky Sports (via Football365):

“I thought Casemiro would play, I didn’t buy into this idea that he’d be rested because Crystal Palace are too good a team. It wasn’t a good challenge either to be fair, it could have been an orange, nearer to a red than a yellow, it happens though. Manchester United have got to pick it up now, it’s a massive game on Sunday."

Neville added:

“It’s just a bit of a blip for United but if you’d have offered four points before the derby you’d have taken it but to win that and be 1-0 up in the 90th minute it’s just disappointing."

Speaking about the clash on January 21, Neville said:

“They had that problem against Newcastle who defended really well against them. But Arsenal are in great form, massive favourites for the game with Casemiro out."

