"I always think about it, trying to be in his head" - Lionel Messi's ex-teammate responds when asked if Argentina star will feature at 2026 WC

Lionel Messi's former teammate Javier Saviola believes that the Inter Miami captain has not made a decision on his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He claims that the Argentine is still trying to figure things out after winning the tournament in 2022.
Speaking to El Grafico, Saviola said that Messi is very likely to be at the World Cup, as he believes that the Argentine is still enjoying his football. He added that the Barcelona legend is nearing his retirement and said (via GOAL):
“I don't think Leo knows it either, because I always think about it, trying to be in his head... after winning the World Cup, after making us all happy, not just Argentinians, but the entire football world, who wanted Leo to have a World Cup. I think he'll be there. I see him eager, involved, enjoying himself. But I also feel like we're nearing the end of a wonderful story. I hope it brings closure to everything he gave us.”
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that Messi has earned the right to decide when he wants to call it time on his career and said:
“Messi still makes the difference, cracks are like that. Messi has won the right to decide when he retires. Let’s enjoy Messi while we have him.”
Lionel Messi has repeatedly stated that he has not made a decision on his involvement at the FIFA World Cup next summer. He announced that the qualifier against Venezuela in September was his final competitive game in Argentina.
Argentina learning to play well without Lionel Messi, says Lionel Scaloni
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has stated that his side are doing well without Lionel Messi, and are learning to keep their tactics the same by filling the void easily. He added that they have identified the same players who can play in the same role as the Inter Miami captain and said (via GOAL):
“The team is now in a moment where it can play in the same way with Leo or without Leo, which used to be more complex in the past as we had to change some players. But now we don't have this necessity and the team works in the same way, that's good.”
Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 under Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona legend playing a key role. He hinted at retirement after the tournament, but has continued to play for the national team.