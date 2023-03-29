"I was an attacking midfielder" - Manchester United's Scott McTominay makes shock revelation after starring in Scotland's win over Spain

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was the star as Scotland earned a shock 2-0 win over Spain in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash. Steve Clarke's side have now won back-to-back games, having defeated Cyprus 3-0 in their previous match. McTominay was on the scoresheet in that match as well.

Scotland were barely given a chance against the mighty Spain. Luis De La Fuente's side, however, were handed a rough reality check. McTominay, who is not known for his goal-scoring prowess, said after the match (via Metro):

"We did really, really well. We knew they’d have lots of the ball, and the manager said be clinical when we had the opportunities, and I thought we had enough opportunities tonight to really hurt them and score some goals."

Fans have seen Scott McTominay play as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United. However, he shockingly revealed that he was an attacking midfielder at the start of his career.

"As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder – I like to get in the box. I’ve got to keep doing that, I know I can add more goals and assists to my game. Everyone was at it, diving around, making the game slow. It’s difficult, but sometimes that’s the way it’s got to be. When you’re winning, you’ve got to do stuff like that. Look at this place – I’ve never seen anything like it, incredible."

Further reflecting on the stunning performance from his country, McTominay added:

"The manager said this is our chance to create legacies as Scotland players and these are the nights in 20, 30 years that people remember. We can’t thank the fans enough."

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United next

Manchester United v Fulham: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United will return to action on April 2 following the conclusion of the ongoing international break. Erik ten Hag's team are scheduled to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League away clash at St James' Park.

Both teams are in the vicinity of the top of the Premier League table at this point in time. While the Red Devils are third, with 50 points from 26 matches, Eddie Howe's team are fifth. The Magpies have three points lesser on the board than United.

Manchester United earned a come-from-behind 3-1 win in their final game before the international break in the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham at Old Trafford. Another win is crucial for Ten Hag's side's bid to make the top four this season and secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

