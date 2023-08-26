“I blame Ronaldo and De Gea” – Rival fans mock Manchester United as they go 2-0 down in first 5 minutes against Nottingham Forest 

Rival fans are having a field day as Manchester United fell two goals behind after five minutes against Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League on Saturday (August 26).

In their third league game of the season - after a fortuitous 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game followed by a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend - United were rocked early. Taiwo Awoniwi stole possession from Marcus Rasford and fired the Tricky Trees in front after only two minutes.

Awoniwi is the first Forest player to score in the first three top-flight games in a season since Peter Davenport in 1984-85 (as per BBC). He has now scored in his last seven Premier League games for Forest, a club record that previously belonged to Stan Collymore (1995).

Before Erik ten Hag's side could muster a response, lightnight struck twice. Willy Boly headed in a Morgan Gibbs-White cross to make it 2-0 for Forest in three minutes and 47 seconds. It marked the earliest the Red Devils have trailed by two goals in a Premier League game.

Interestingly, United outscored Forest 36-3 in their last 10 meetings across competitions, with the visitors not scoring in four clashes last season.

Manchester United, though, pulled one back in the 17th minute through Christian Eriksen as they trailed 2-1 at the break.

What Manchester United boss said after Luke Shaw injury

Luke Shaw is injured.

Considering their underwhelming start to the ongoing 2023-24 season, Manchester United suffered a blow when their first-choice left-back Luke Shaw sustained an injury in midweek.

With the likes of Harry Maguire and Dean Henderson linked with transfers away, United could now instead delve into the transfer market for a replacement for Shaw. The Englishman is expected to be out for at least two months.

Nevertheless, ten Hag is confident of finding a solution from within the squad and is happy with the options at his disposal. The Manchester United boss said in the aftermath of Shaw's injury (as per Football365):

“Definitely, we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. We thought before the season about this scenario, it could happen, you hope to avoid, but if it happens you have to be ready for it.

“That is the situation. It’s normal, top football, you got to the limits; injuries coming up; (it's) always disappointing, but you have to deal with it and construct a squad. And deal with it.”

Diogo Dalot has started for Manchester United at left-back against Forest.