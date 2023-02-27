"I can play like that at my age" - Paul Merson slams dismal Chelsea performance in their 2-0 loss to Tottenham

Paul Merson has taken shots at Chelsea players and claimed that he would have done more than them against Tottenham Hotspur. He added that the approach was slow, sideways, and involved a lot of backward passing.

Graham Potter is under immense pressure at Stamford Bridge as the club are on a horrid run. They have won just two of their last 16 matches and are now miles off the Premier League top four.

In his Sky Sports column, Merson did not hold back and took shots at Potter's side. He wrote:

"It's the worst I've seen at Chełsea in over 20 years. The fans are fuming now. I was at the game against Tottenham on Sunday and that's the most hostile I've ever heard it among the Chełsea support. I think Graham Potter will get the next two games, Leeds and Dortmund in the Champions League. It doesn't actually matter what happens in the Leeds match, it all comes down to the Dortmund game."

Writing about the chances of silverware and making to the top four, Merson added:

"It's the only competition Chełsea can win, they're out of the FA Cup and won't get in the top four, and there's no way they can go into a Champions League game without a manager, it's pointless. People may say it won't be any worse, but it won't be any better. It's a massive week."

Getting back to taking shots at the Chelsea players, Merson said:

"At Tottenham, they didn't look like scoring a goal in a year of Sundays. They never looked like scoring at Spurs. I could have played for Chełsea on Sunday when they had the ball because it was so slow - and I'm 54! I can't run around anymore but I can pass the ball, and I could have played in the team. It was slow, sideways, backwards, I can play like that at my age."

Chelsea board backing Graham Potter despite form

The Chelsea board are not planning to sack Graham Potter despite their current form.

Reports of managers being offered to the club are going about, but the Englishman still has the backing of the management.

Potter joined on a five-year deal earlier this season after they sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier in September.

