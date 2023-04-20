"I can see them scoring more goals" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Football pundit Chris Sutton feels Liverpool are going to cruise past Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds host the Tricky Trees at Anfield on Saturday (April 22), looking to build on their massive 6-1 away victory over Leeds United in their last outing.

With only eight games remaining in their league season, Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to make the final push to finish inside the European places. Luckily for them, their next opponents are also struggling at the moment and sit inside the relegation zone in 18th position.

In his prediction column for BBC Sport, Sutton wrote that he's more certain about this fixture than any other from the upcoming matchday, given Nottingham's poor record on the road.

He wrote:

"This is probably the game I am most confident about this week - mostly based on Nottingham Forest's terrible away form.

"Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven't."

He further added that Nottingham don't look like ending their winless run at Anfield and predicted a 3-0 win for them:

"Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don't see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.

"Liverpool look stronger up front now Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back from injury and Jurgen Klopp has copied Pep Guardiola's playbook by using Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role."

"It is working really well, and I can see them scoring more goals here."

Which Liverpool side will show up against Nottingham?

Liverpool are the favorites to prevail over Nottingham Forest but nobody knows which version of the side will show up at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have blown hot and cold so far this season, with big wins being followed by disappointing stalemates or frustrating defeats.

For example, after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 in March, they went the next four league games without a win, losing twice, including against then-relegation-battling Bournemouth.

That's why it's hard to predict the outcome of this match despite Liverpool boasting a superior squad and coming off the back of another huge win.

Poll : 0 votes