“I can share bags and jewelry, but don’t make me share the chorizo” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez makes hilarious claim

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, revealed her love for chorizo in a chucklesome moment in one of the episodes of her Netflix show I Am Georgina.

The Spaniard comes from humble origins and worked as a sales assistant before she met Ronaldo. Her life changed after she got into a relationship with the then-Real Madrid superstar in 2016 and has enjoyed significant success since.

Georgina has gone on to make a name for herself as a model and an influencer, while being the mother to five of the superstar's children. Her success saw her being the subject of a Netflix documentary series titled I Am Georgina last year.

Following the success of the first season, Netflix renewed the show for another season. The streaming platform thus aired six new episodes of the documentary on Friday (March 24).

One episode features Georgina Rodriguez attending Spanish singer Rosalia's Motomami World Tour. She can be seen going to the concert in a van with her children and close friends, including her older sister Ivana.

Georgina and Co. are in high spirits as they have chorizo and tortilla sandwiches on the way. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner expressed her liking for chorizo:

"You've got to have chorizo and tortilla sandwiches before a concert. But especially with a road trip. I mean, we're on the Motomami tour."

As Georgina considers having another sandwich, one of her friends offers to share one. However, she hilariously clarified that she would not do so:

“I can share bags and jewelry, but don’t make me share the chorizo.”

Georgina Rodriguez added:

"You always need a sandwich with you in case you get hungry."

The said moment takes place in the second episode of the latest season of her documentary series I Am Georgina.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has made no secret of her love for chorizo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina, has certainly made no secret of her love for chorizo sandwiches. In an interview with Spanish daily El Pais last year, she explained that she considers the food item a luxury:

“It is fashion that interests me, not luxury, because luxury is very relative. For me, luxury is also going to the countryside with a sheet to eat a chorizo sandwich."

The Al-Nassr superstar's partner had also posted images of herself enjoying a chorizo sandwich during a skiing trip to the mountains in 2021. Sharing the said pictures, she called herself a 'ChoriPan Lover'.

