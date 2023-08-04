“I can’t guarantee that he won’t leave or stay" - Club president provides update on Arsenal target's future

Arsenal's summer transfer frenzy shows no signs of slowing down as they set their sights on Gremio midfielder Bitello. This has led the Brazilian club's president Antonio Brum to admit that they had offers for the impressive midfielder.

The 23-year-old has been on the Gunners' radar, and according to Evening Standard, sporting director Edu Gaspar has been diligently scouting the talented player. Bitello's potential arrival would add further depth to an already star-studded squad that recently welcomed the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

The pursuit of Bitello has intensified, with reported interest not just from the Emirates Stadium, but also from Portuguese giants Porto. Gremio president Antonio Brum acknowledged the significant interest in the midfielder and revealed that the club is considering various offers. He revealed to Trivela (via Evening Standard):

“We received numerous queries for Bitello, but the new official proposal has none. We know that it may end up arriving this window extension time that we have. I can’t guarantee that he won’t leave or stay until the end of the year, that depends a lot on what kind of proposal will arrive, what type will arrive and what values can reach.”

Brum's words reflect the uncertainty surrounding Bitello's future, as he remained unsure about the midfielder's departure or retention. The final decision would hinge on the potential offers that may arise as the transfer window wears on.

It's no surprise that the Gunners have set Bitello in their sights. The 23-year-old has racked up 87 appearances for the Brazilian outfit since 2021, scoring 17 goals from the midfield.

However, as Arsenal strengthen their ranks, they are also making room for new arrivals by parting ways with some of their players. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has already bid farewell to the Emirates Stadium, and Albert Sambi Lokonga could soon follow suit.

Arsenal could sell goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer

The Gunners' transfer activity has been nothing short of remarkable, but as the squad expands, some players may find themselves surplus to requirements. One such player could be goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is reportedly a target for Nottingham Forest.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks are progressing between the two clubs, potentially paving the way for Turner's permanent departure from the Emirates Stadium. Romano stated (via TBR Football):

“Nottingham Forest submitted an official bid for Matt Turner. Understand the proposal has been made for permanent transfer, talks advancing with Arsenal. Crucial step in goalkeepers domino as Arsenal keep negotiating with Brentford for David Raya, deal getting closer.”

With Arsenal actively pursuing a deal for Brentford's David Raya, it seems logical for the club to consider parting ways with Turner during this transfer window. Despite Turner's relative lack of playing time at Arsenal, his talent has not gone unnoticed, and Nottingham Forest's interest reflects the potential he possesses.