“I can’t see Milan winning”, “Lord help us” – AC Milan fans worried as 23-year-old star misses Champions League semi-final against rivals Inter

AC Milan fans are worried after seeing Portuguese winger Rafael Leao miss the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan. Leao suffered an injury during Milan's Serie A win over Lazio on Saturday, May 6.

Fans are excited about the fixture as two of the best teams in Serie A are set to face off in the Champins League semi-finals. However, Leao, one of the best players in the Serie A at the moment, won't play a part in the Milan derby.

Mike Maignan starts in goal for Stefano Pioli's team. Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, and Theo Hernandez are the four defenders. Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Bennacer, and Alexis Saelemaekers are the five midfielders. Olivier Giroud will be leading the line for the Rossoneri.

Milan fans, however, are concerned about missing Leao in the crucial fixture. The 23-year-old Portuguese winger has been in brilliant form this season, with 13 goals and 13 assists in 44 across competitions.

"Oops no Leao. Lord help us! Forza Milan."

"Oops no Leao. Lord help us! Forza Milan."

Another wrote:

"with leao missing, i can't see milan winning this game."

Leao came up with a moment of magic when Milan defeated Napoli in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. His stunning run ended in an assist for Olivier Giroud in the second leg.

AC Milan, though, will have to do without him in the semi-final first leg. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Milan's starting XI for the fixture against Inter Milan was announced:

Muchacho @Basedonwhouare @acmilan Going to be hard without #Leao but I believe we can still get a win. @acmilan Going to be hard without #Leao but I believe we can still get a win.

Maximus ❤️🖤 @Grinta_96 🏻 @acmilan So sad leao won't play and we won't be as dangerous but inshallah Milan will win 2-0 goals by tonali and giroud @acmilan So sad leao won't play and we won't be as dangerous but inshallah Milan will win 2-0 goals by tonali and giroud 💪🏻⚫🔴

Boneggg @Boneggg1 @acmilan I wish I could see leao score and celebrate with a contract signing celebration but that didn't happen @acmilan I wish I could see leao score and celebrate with a contract signing celebration but that didn't happen

AC Milan coach Stefano Pilo had to search on Google about Rafael Leao's injury ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli claimed that he had to search on Google about Leao's injury.

The reason behind his claim was that he was unsure about the terminology when the medical examination results came out. Pioli told the media (via Sempre Inter):

“I too searched for the word ‘elongation’ on Google when the results of the exams came out. He’ll be here tomorrow [today] morning and try to overcome it. He could even play, but only if he’s OK. Either he plays or he won’t be selected for the bench, it will depend on the intensity of the work he’ll be able to do. Based on the characteristics of the player, Leao is someone who must be 100% to make the difference.”

Even without Leao, AC Milan have a good team. Whether they can reach the UEFA Champions League final this season remains to be seen.

