“I can’t talk highly enough of the lad” - Paul Merson hails ‘absolutely amazing’ Manchester United star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has hailed Kobbie Mainoo's impact at Manchester United following the latter's heroics in a 4-3 league win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old has broken into United's senior team this season under Erik ten Hag and has now scored in consecutive games for the club. He netted his first senior goal in their 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win against Newport County on January 28.

Mainoo then grabbed headlines after scoring a sensational stoppage-time winner (90+7') against Wolves on February 1. More than that, he has drawn praise for his maturity on the field and the composure he shows while playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Merson has joined the list of observers complimenting the teenager following his recent displays. Talking about Mainoo's goal against Wolves, the former Arsenal player said on Sky Sports (h/t UnitedInFocus):

"That was a big goal. A big goal in Man United’s season. I can’t talk highly enough of the lad. He’s been absolutely amazing. For 18 years of age, he’s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world who is in scrutiny every single day. If that had finished 3-3 the other day, it would have made headlines! Front and back page probably! Brilliant, fair play to him."

Mainoo was named Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' for January and has rapidly made himself a regular first-team feature. So far, the defensive midfielder has featured in 12 senior games across competitions this season, scoring twice.

Chris Sutton backs Manchester United to beat West Ham

Chris Sutton believes Manchester United will eke out a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham United when the two teams meet in the league on Sunday (February 4).

Writing in his BBC column, the pundit stated:

"Well, Manchester United won the World Cup again on Thursday night, judging from the reaction to their last-gasp 4-3 victory at Molineux. Seriously, though, it was a good win and fair play to them for the way they got it - they certainly needed it.

"West Ham beat them at the London Stadium before Christmas but I am expecting a different outcome at Old Trafford. I am not expecting it to be a very open game because Hammers boss David Moyes won't set up that way, but Manchester United will find a way through."

Manchester United, courtesy of their last-gap win against Wolves, sit eighth in the table with 35 points from 22 games. The Hammers, meanwhile, are two places above them but hold a slender one-point lead.

Interestingly, the Hammers have beaten Manchester United in their last two league meetings. This includes their recent 2-0 win against Erik ten Hag's side in December 2023, when Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus scored two late goals at the London Stadium.

