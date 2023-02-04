“I can’t wait to see him in action” – Patrice Evra reveals what he loves most about new Manchester United signing Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United recently signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich for the period until the end of the season. Patrice Evra spoke about the Austrian midfielder and discussed the traits he likes most about United's new signing.

Evra is a big admirer of Sabitzer's work rate, stamina, and ability to find the back of the net via long shots. Speaking to Betfair, the retired French full-back said:

"Even if he hasn't played in a United shirt, Marcel Sabitzer's work rate is quite impressive. He's got stamina and what I love about this player, he scores goals from outside of the box."

He further added:

"He scored some great goals for Leipzig, and of course he's had less playing time at Bayern Munich and that's why we've got him but I'm sure Ten Hag will have studied the player, he'll know the player and sometimes those players need to rebound."

Evra also said that the move to Manchester United will give Sabitzer an opportunity to make a mark again:

"So, for him to have an opportunity to rebound at a club like United, it's amazing. I don't know if the transfer was accelerated due to the injury of Eriksen, but he's a quality player."

The United legend concluded:

"When you play for Manchester United, things are different, but I can't wait to see him in action."

Marcel Sabitzer doesn't have a buy option included in his loan deal with the Red Devils. Since joining Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021, Sabitzer made 54 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

While he made 24 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's team this season, only 11 of those were as starters in the playing XI. With Eriksen set to stay out for an extended period due to injury, the move to Old Trafford might give Sabitzer the game time he has been looking for.

Marcel Sabitzer is the first Austrian player in Manchester United's senior team

Marcel Sabitzer

Even before taking the field for United, Marcel Sabitzer has already created history. He is the first Austrian player in history to be a part of Manchester United's senior team.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 39 points on the board from 20 games. They will return to action against Crystal Palace on 4 February. It will be interesting to see whether Sabitzer features for the team in that game.

