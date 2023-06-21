“I can’t wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt” – Reds star hypes Alexis Mac Allister signing 

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has given his verdict on the club signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds sealed an early deal for the Argentina international this summer when they agreed on a fee between £35 and £40 million for his services. Robertson would be one of the many Liverpool players who will be looking forward to linking up with his new teammate.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Scotland international hyped the 24-year-old's arrival and said, via Liverpool Echo:

"He’s done some special stuff for Brighton and Argentina, being a World Cup winner and that. And he’s still relatively young. A really good signing for us; we’ve managed to get it done early for him for pre-season so he’ll be able to settle in and he’ll be a success at this club.

He added:

"He’s all got all the attributes, and we will help him as best as we can. I’m looking forward to seeing him; we look forward to welcoming him in the changing room, and I can’t wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt."

Mac Allister burst onto the scene last season after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He started in the final and even assisted Angel di Maria's goal which made the scoreline 2-0 on the night.

The Argentine midfielder ended last season with 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions for Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister said it was a 'dream come true' to join Liverpool

For Alexis Mac Allister, a move to Liverpool four and a half years after signing for Brighton & Hove Albion was a 'dream come true'.

The Argentine earned his stripes at Boca Juniors, Brighton and Argentina before he piqued Liverpool's interest. Playing for a team with 19 top-division titles and six UEFA Champions League trophies is something to be proud of.

After joining Liverpool, Mac Allister sat down with the official club media and said:

"Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club. It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

"I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.”

Mac Allister is expected to slot straight into Jurgen Klopp's midfield, which has had its fair share of injury problems in recent years. Moreover, the club will begin next season without James Milner, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

