"I have changed my mentality" - Real Madrid star Endrick breaks silence over lack of minutes at under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid's teenager Endrick has revealed that he has reshaped his mentality and approach towards not being a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu. He continued by claiming that he's always thankful whenever he gets the nod to feature for Los Blancos.

Endrick who joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Palmeiras for a reported €47.50 million fee has struggled to break into the first team. In the 2024-25 season, he has only registered 496 minutes across all competitions for Los Blancos.

In an interview, the Brazilian shared his thoughts and expressed optimism about his lack of regular minutes at Madrid. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"I have no complaints about Real Madrid. I have changed my mentality a lot there and even if I don't play much, whenever I do, thank God, I enter and score a goal to help my team."

During the January transfer window, Endrick's future at the Bernabeu was a topic of speculation. However, Endrick chose to remain at the Bernabeu and fight for his place in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

An assessment of his preferred position also indicates that Kylian Mbappe is miles ahead of him in the center-forward department. Despite the odds, Endrick has expressed that he has no regrets about joining Los Blancos.

In 28 appearances for Ancelotti's side this season, Endrick has scored six times and remains contracted at Madrid till 2030.

"I'm afraid of not being at the 2026 World Cup" - Real Madrid's forward Endrick

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Real Madrid's striker Endrick has expressed that he's scared of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 18-year-old added that his ambition is to feature in the forthcoming competition, which is arguably the most prestigious in the footballing world.

In a recent interview, Endrick spoke about his fears and aspirations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"To be honest, what goes through my head a lot is that I'm afraid of not being at the 2026 World Cup."

Endrick added:

"I’m worried… because it’s my dream to be at World Cup. It’s even difficult to speak about that. I want go help Brazil to win the 6th World Cup."

Brazil’s squad is arguably a competitive one where a player's performance plays a major role in the selection process. Thus, Endrick would have to make the most of his limited opportunities at Madrid if he intends to be selected for the tournament.

