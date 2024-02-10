"I have no choice" - Barcelona star hits out at referee after unfair decision

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque has criticized the officiating team for wrongfully sending him off in his side's 3-1 win over Deportivo Alaves last Saturday (February 3).

The Blaugrana were without eight first-team players against their La Liga counterparts at the Mendizorroza Stadium. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead at the start of the second half.

Alaves forward Samu Omorodion pulled one back for his side two minutes after Gundogan's strike. Roque did not feature in Xavi's starting XI and came on as a substitute for the German midfielder in the 59th minute.

The Brazilian attacker scored Barcelona's third goal of the night just four minutes after coming onto the pitch before receiving two yellow cards within the span of five minutes.

The first yellow seemed borderline while the second one appeared quite harsh as Roque merely clipped Rafa Marin's leg when the defender came sliding at him. The 18-year-old forward has now opened up about the controversial decision.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said (as quoted by GOAL):

"I think the yellow card was unfair, at least the second one, and now I have to serve the sanction. It was the referees' decision, Barca tried to appeal in every way, so I have no choice but to serve the sanction and prepare for the next game."

The Barcelona forward added:

"At first, I didn't understand, it was a play in which the defender came at me with his foot in front and when I saw him I tried to turn my foot so as not to impact with him and not get injured. But the player starts shouting and the referee shows me the yellow card."

Barcelona will next face Granada away in the Spanish top flight on Sunday night (February 11).

“I’d give it to Messi” - Pundit names Xavi's ideal successor at Barcelona

Pundit Danny Murphy has advised Barcelona to appoint Lionel Messi as their next manager following Xavi's departure this summer. He has backed the Argentine superstar to continue to shine in the management realm after hanging up his boots.

Xavi announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season after his side's disappointing 5-3 defeat to Villarreal at the end of January. The Spanish manager insisted that the club needed a change of dynamic.

Messi is a bonafide club legend, having developed into one of the greatest players of his generation at the Nou Camp, and he can achieve great things as a manager too, according to Murphy.

While discussing candidates for the Barcelona role, the former Liverpool star said on talkSPORT:

“I’d give it to Messi. The fans are on board straight away. Everything he touches turns to gold. He was put on this earth to do amazing things. It’s not going to stop in management.”