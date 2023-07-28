“I have come in every single morning at 7.30am to just know it’s real” – David Beckham hails Lionel Messi signing as one of his ‘best moments’ in life

David Beckham explained how emotional he was once Inter Miami confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi. He then hailed the arrival of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as one of the best moments in his life.

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent on June 30, 2023, after two years at the club. Despite rumors linking him with a big-money move to Al-Hilal or a return to Barcelona, the Argentine icon confirmed his intention to join Inter Miami on June 7.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was officially announced as an Inter Miami player on July 15, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at the club. The 36-year-old was unveiled the next day alongside Sergio Busquets in a live-streamed event to fans called La PresentaSion at the DRV PNK Stadium.

In an interview with journalist David Ornstein, Beckham hailed the signing of Lionel Messi (via The Athletic):

“I get goosebumps talking about it. I phoned Jorge (Mas) straight away and got emotional because I know what we’ve gone through over the last few years. Trying to build this club, the obstacles, the challenges — trying to get land (to build a stadium), going to legal battles… for all of the problems we’ve had, this one moment changed everything. It changed our whole club. Once Victoria woke up properly, she hugged me, and that’s when I got emotional again."

He added:

“I have come in every single morning at 7.30am to just see him — to just know it’s real.”

Ornstein further asked:

“Among the best moments of your life?”

To which Beckham replied:

“Without a doubt, Without a doubt.”

Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the MLS standings with just 18 points in 22 games. Beckham will be hoping that the arrival of Messi and Busquets will transform the club's fortunes for the remainder of the season.

Lionel Messi has made an explosive start to his Inter Miami tenure

Lionel Messi may have just been unveiled as an Inter Miami player 12 days ago but the Argentine superstar hasn't taken long to find his feet at his new club.

The Barcelona legend made his debut for the MLS side against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21. He came on as a second-half substitute in the 54th minute and became the night's hero. He scored a brilliant free-kick in the 94th minute to make the score 2-1, securing all three points for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi followed up his heroic debut with a stellar performance four days later against Atlanta United in the same competition. He played 78 minutes, scoring a brilliant brace, and providing one assist as Inter Miami dominated 4-0.

The American outfit are currently on top of Group J in the Leagues Cup with six points. Lionel Messi and Co will next play in the Round of 32 on August 1, but their opposition are yet to be confirmed.